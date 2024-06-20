Open Menu

TECNO CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition Launched At A Jaw Dropping Price!

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM

TECNO CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition Launched at a Jaw Dropping Price!

TECNO Pakistan, the innovative technology brand, has just launched the groundbreaking LOEWE

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) TECNO Pakistan, the innovative technology brand, has just launched the groundbreaking LOEWE. Design Edition of the new CAMON 30 Series. Manufactured in collaboration with LOEWE, the German high-end TV and audio brand, this new addition to the CAMON 30 series presents modern users with a supremely stylish and sustainable choice utilizing waste coffee grounds creatively repurposed in the making of the smartphone’s back cover.

It features a striking, nature-inspired green color-blocking shade that reflects the brand’s commitment to provide sustainable and stylish designs and products to its users.

With TECNO’s advanced technologies in material innovation and LOEWE’s excellent craftsmanship and expertise in premium product design, this new product combines innovative eco-friendly features and captivating aesthetics with the flagship imaging technology of the CAMON 30 Series.

You can enjoy professional-grade videography and photography with exceptional quality from its powerful 50 MP camera, delivering outstanding performance in any lighting conditions, elevating your imaging experience.

The front camera has a high-resolution 50-megapixel eye-tracking sensor with autofocus, offering three unique modes: vlog mode, makeup mirror mode, and live video streaming.

Additionally, this new edition introduces the industry’s first built-in AIGC Portrait function, allowing for endlessly creative personalized portraits suitable for social media avatars. This function adjusts seamlessly across different cultures and races, enabling users to effortlessly create trendy and cool images for social platforms with just one tap.

This impressive blend of style and advanced camera features, coupled with 8GB RAM expandable to 16GB and 256GB storage, is now available online and at your nearest stores for a jaw-dropping price of only 49,999 PKR.

So, what are you waiting for? Go grab it now!

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Social Media German Price Pakistani Rupee TV From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Researc ..

Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali pa ..

49 minutes ago
 CM announces one-month pay for workers removing an ..

CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid

49 minutes ago
 WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid

WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid

49 minutes ago
 Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from ..

Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from residential areas

49 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holi ..

Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holidays

49 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana ..

Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain directs for au ..

49 minutes ago
Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with soc ..

Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society

1 hour ago
 Performance of four educational departments review ..

Performance of four educational departments reviewed

1 hour ago
 Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer compan ..

Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer companies to determine production co ..

1 hour ago
 Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

1 hour ago
 China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new rai ..

China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economi ..

1 hour ago
 PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology