TECNO CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition Launched at a Jaw Dropping Price!

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM
TECNO Pakistan, the innovative technology brand, has just launched the groundbreaking LOEWE
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) TECNO Pakistan, the innovative technology brand, has just launched the groundbreaking LOEWE. Design Edition of the new CAMON 30 Series. Manufactured in collaboration with LOEWE, the German high-end TV and audio brand, this new addition to the CAMON 30 series presents modern users with a supremely stylish and sustainable choice utilizing waste coffee grounds creatively repurposed in the making of the smartphone’s back cover.
It features a striking, nature-inspired green color-blocking shade that reflects the brand’s commitment to provide sustainable and stylish designs and products to its users.
With TECNO’s advanced technologies in material innovation and LOEWE’s excellent craftsmanship and expertise in premium product design, this new product combines innovative eco-friendly features and captivating aesthetics with the flagship imaging technology of the CAMON 30 Series.
You can enjoy professional-grade videography and photography with exceptional quality from its powerful 50 MP camera, delivering outstanding performance in any lighting conditions, elevating your imaging experience.
The front camera has a high-resolution 50-megapixel eye-tracking sensor with autofocus, offering three unique modes: vlog mode, makeup mirror mode, and live video streaming.
Additionally, this new edition introduces the industry’s first built-in AIGC Portrait function, allowing for endlessly creative personalized portraits suitable for social media avatars. This function adjusts seamlessly across different cultures and races, enabling users to effortlessly create trendy and cool images for social platforms with just one tap.
This impressive blend of style and advanced camera features, coupled with 8GB RAM expandable to 16GB and 256GB storage, is now available online and at your nearest stores for a jaw-dropping price of only 49,999 PKR.
So, what are you waiting for? Go grab it now!
