TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Apr, 2025) The TECNO CAMON 40 isn’t just smart it’s intelligently personal. Built with a next-gen AI intelligent system, this phone understands your needs before you even express them. Whether you're editing photos, writing messages, or switching between tasks, TECNO AI It provides intelligent, behind-the-scenes support like an extra set of eyes and hands anticipating your next move.

Need to write an email with a more polished tone? Just ask the AI Polishing Input Method to do it. Want a summary of a call? The AI takes care of that too.

At the centre of this is the One-Tap Button a shortcut to everything. With a single click, you can open the camera, mute calls, activate flashlight, open notes, translate speech, record audio, and more. It’s designed to make AI accessible, instantly. All of this works seamlessly without interrupting your flow making the CAMON 40 a phone that truly adapts to you, not the other way around.

Clearer Calls, Smarter Conversations

TECNO CAMON 40 brings a whole new level of clarity to your voice calls no matter where you are. The AI Full-Link Call Assistant makes communication effortless and intelligent. Using Voiceprint Noise Reduction and powerful LLM+LoRA models, it blocks out background distractions while enhancing your voice, creating the feel of a private phone booth even in loud settings.

It’s not just about better sound. CAMON 40 can summarize conversations, translate calls in real time, and transcribe meeting minutes so you never lose key information again.

It supports multilingual translation in English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Hindi, Swahili, and more ideal for work, travel, and global communication. Cloud-side and end-side AI capabilities ensure faster performance and higher accuracy across devices.

From call noise reduction to post-call summaries and even face-to-face bilingual conversation support, this phone turns every interaction into a smart, fluid, and globally connected experience.

Shoot Brilliantly with AI Precision

Creativity meets convenience in the TECNO CAMON 40’s Portable Imaging Studio your personal AI-powered photography toolkit. Say goodbye to group photo regrets and bad lighting. With advanced AI, background distractions are seamlessly corrected. From cleanup to creative enhancement, features like AI Eraser 2.0 and AIGC Portrait turn every shot into a masterpiece. Need to expand a photo that feels too cramped? TECNO AI can generate missing edges and extend the image by up to 20%. Want to experiment with looks? AIGC Studio lets you change hairstyles, outfits, and backgrounds, transforming portraits into commercial-grade visuals.

And it’s not just for photos. TECNO AI can polish your written content, summarize your notes, and help you navigate smarter from editing emails to researching what’s on your screen. It’s a toolkit for creators, learners, and everyday users compressed into one smart device.

TECNO CAMON 40

AI that works with you, not for you. Smart, seamless, and simply smarter.