UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO #CamonShow" Campaign Created Stir On TikTok

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

TECNO #CamonShow

Globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO,has collaborated with TitTok for its #CamonShow challenge. Its goal is to boost the profile of newly launched Camon 15

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020) Globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO,has collaborated with TitTok for its #CamonShow challenge. Its goal is to boost the profile of newly launched Camon 15.It caused a stir on social media sites, receiving over 20millionviewsin just 3 days of its Grand Launch.
TECNO’s brand ambassador, Mehwish Hayat, gave a first go to the challenge. Itlater went popular among famous TikTokers, nationwide.Ms.Hayat’s challenge encouraged the fans toshowcase their acting skillsand hidden potential.
Various TitTok influencers have uploaded their Mimic & Act videos, going viral on social media. However, videos of Haris Ali, Kanwal Aftab, Fashion Icon Dolly, Asad,andNimra, AreekHaqhave set a new trend on TikTok. TECNO fans are going to the limits of creativity to showcase their talent for the exciting “Camon Show Challenge”.

General Manager, Creek Ma, upon his excitement said, “TikTok is widely used amongst millennials. However, TECNO with its customized product ideas has always tried to develop a connection with them. This alliance is yet another effort to engage the youthand provide them with the best quality products.”
TECNO, being a trendsetter, has a history of having successful collaborations with TikTok giving its users various platforms to unleash their hidden talents.#CamonShow has proved to be a popular successor from the previous TECNOcampaignsinitiated forSpark 4, Spark goandCamon 12. The likes of this campaign are predicating its success ratio and buzz amongst itsrivals. Stay tuned with TECNO for more updates.

Related Topics

Social Media Alliance Mehwish Hayat From Best

Recent Stories

Czech Republic Registers 17th COVID-19 Fatality Af ..

10 minutes ago

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Praises Russia's He ..

10 minutes ago

Japan, IOC Agree to Open Olympic Games in Tokyo on ..

10 minutes ago

Belgium reports 82 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

26 minutes ago

Dr. Yasmin Rashid says test of every citizen for C ..

30 minutes ago

Syrian Gov't Ready to Treat All Citizens Amid COVI ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.