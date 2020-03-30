TECNO #CamonShow" Campaign Created Stir On TikTok

Globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO,has collaborated with TitTok for its #CamonShow challenge. Its goal is to boost the profile of newly launched Camon 15

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020) Globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO,has collaborated with TitTok for its #CamonShow challenge. Its goal is to boost the profile of newly launched Camon 15.It caused a stir on social media sites, receiving over 20millionviewsin just 3 days of its Grand Launch.

TECNO’s brand ambassador, Mehwish Hayat, gave a first go to the challenge. Itlater went popular among famous TikTokers, nationwide.Ms.Hayat’s challenge encouraged the fans toshowcase their acting skillsand hidden potential.

Various TitTok influencers have uploaded their Mimic & Act videos, going viral on social media. However, videos of Haris Ali, Kanwal Aftab, Fashion Icon Dolly, Asad,andNimra, AreekHaqhave set a new trend on TikTok. TECNO fans are going to the limits of creativity to showcase their talent for the exciting “Camon Show Challenge”.

General Manager, Creek Ma, upon his excitement said, “TikTok is widely used amongst millennials. However, TECNO with its customized product ideas has always tried to develop a connection with them. This alliance is yet another effort to engage the youthand provide them with the best quality products.”

TECNO, being a trendsetter, has a history of having successful collaborations with TikTok giving its users various platforms to unleash their hidden talents.#CamonShow has proved to be a popular successor from the previous TECNOcampaignsinitiated forSpark 4, Spark goandCamon 12. The likes of this campaign are predicating its success ratio and buzz amongst itsrivals. Stay tuned with TECNO for more updates.