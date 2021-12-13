UrduPoint.com

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz 12.12 Sale To Launch The All-new Spark 8 Pro

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:35 PM

TECNO collaborates with Daraz 12.12 sale to Launch the all-new Spark 8 Pro

TECNO revealed the new Spark 8 Pro on Daraz 12.12 sale exclusively with a discounted price of PKR 24,000 whereas the original price is PKR 25,000

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2021) TECNO revealed the new Spark 8 Pro on Daraz 12.12 sale exclusively with a discounted price of PKR 24,000 whereas the original price is PKR 25,000. The new Spark phone comes with high-tech features and the latest technology.
TECNO produces value for money devices under its Spark family which brings the latest tech features to its users at a competitive price. The new Spark 8 Pro comes with the G85 Gaming Processor, 33W Fast Charger, and a 6.8-inch FHD+ 1080P display. Moreover, it supports a 48MP AI Triple Camera with Ultra Sensing and Low-light imaging, 4+64GB Storage, and a 5000mAh battery.
The phone comes with not just amazing features but a great body design. Available in two colors - Turquoise Cyan and Interstellar Black, the Spark 8 pro embeds a “STOP AT NOTHING” logo on the back. The stylish back is a new chic design by TECNO for the Spark series. The logo embedding is usually done for premium phones, but TECNO brings this experience for its users at a competitive price segment.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan shared his views saying,
“We have always focused on the quality of our product. The Spark Phones are our value for money devices where we bring the latest technology at competitive prices. the new Spark 8 Pro will prove to be a valuable device with such great specs and a cool stylish design. The body design has been focused in this series as we wanted to bring a premium feel for our mid-range users as well.”
The Daraz 12.12 sale is live from December 12 till December 22, 2021. The phone shall be available in the offline markets from December 20, 2021. Furthermore, TECNO is also offering price cuts on its Camon 18 Series and POVA 2 phones as well.
So hurry and get your latest phones from Daraz asap! For more, visit TECNO’s official website and social media pages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile Social Media Visit Sale Price Pakistani Rupee Money December Market Family From

Recent Stories

UN presents special award to UAE for its role in g ..

UN presents special award to UAE for its role in government modernisation

5 minutes ago
 UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to est ..

UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to establish Veterinary University a ..

14 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with M ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with Maldives Defence Minister

20 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in wome ..

Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in women’s rights of all time: Nahy ..

20 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Says 1 Person Died After Contrac ..

UK Prime Minister Says 1 Person Died After Contracting of Omicron COVID Strain - ..

7 minutes ago
 UK launches huge booster programme in race against ..

UK launches huge booster programme in race against Omicron

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.