TECNO collaborates with Daraz 12.12 sale to Launch the all-new Spark 8 Pro

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2021) TECNO revealed the new Spark 8 Pro on Daraz 12.12 sale exclusively with a discounted price of PKR 24,000 whereas the original price is PKR 25,000. The new Spark phone comes with high-tech features and the latest technology.

TECNO produces value for money devices under its Spark family which brings the latest tech features to its users at a competitive price. The new Spark 8 Pro comes with the G85 Gaming Processor, 33W Fast Charger, and a 6.8-inch FHD+ 1080P display. Moreover, it supports a 48MP AI Triple Camera with Ultra Sensing and Low-light imaging, 4+64GB Storage, and a 5000mAh battery.

The phone comes with not just amazing features but a great body design. Available in two colors - Turquoise Cyan and Interstellar Black, the Spark 8 pro embeds a “STOP AT NOTHING” logo on the back. The stylish back is a new chic design by TECNO for the Spark series. The logo embedding is usually done for premium phones, but TECNO brings this experience for its users at a competitive price segment.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan shared his views saying,

“We have always focused on the quality of our product. The Spark Phones are our value for money devices where we bring the latest technology at competitive prices. the new Spark 8 Pro will prove to be a valuable device with such great specs and a cool stylish design. The body design has been focused in this series as we wanted to bring a premium feel for our mid-range users as well.”

The Daraz 12.12 sale is live from December 12 till December 22, 2021. The phone shall be available in the offline markets from December 20, 2021. Furthermore, TECNO is also offering price cuts on its Camon 18 Series and POVA 2 phones as well.

So hurry and get your latest phones from Daraz asap! For more, visit TECNO’s official website and social media pages.