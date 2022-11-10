TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

TECNO has successfully launched many devices in the Pakistani Market. All of them were well received and were a hit! Hence, TECNO collaborated with DARAZ.pk to launch exclusive discounts of up to 15% on these phones to make them more accessible to users

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022) TECNO has successfully launched many devices in the Pakistani Market. All of them were well received and were a hit! Hence, TECNO collaborated with DARAZ.pk to launch exclusive discounts of up to 15% on these phones to make them more accessible to users. This sale will be from 11 November to 21 November, so hurry up and prepare to get your hands on the latest products from TECNO.

In Daraz 11:11 sale you can avail up to 15% discount on the following TECNO Mobile series. You can get discounts on the Spark, Pova and Camon series. For users who would like a more sophisticated and high-end device, TECNO has brought them the Camon 19 Neo Handset. This handset features a brilliant 48MP Super Night Camera for the perfect lowlight shots. This phone's ultra-fast processor is called MTK G85, one of the best in its class. The Camon 19 NEO is available at a bargain price of PKR 34,999 instead of the original PKR 37,999 price tag.

The Spark 8C is TECNO's answer to those who demand a powerful device for multitasking daily and efficient scrolling throughout the day without compromising the battery life. The Spark 8C offers a powerful 4+3GB Ram and a 5000 mAh super powerful battery. This smartphone was launched at PKR 27,999; however, you can get this phone at a discounted price of PKR 26,199.

One of the most sought-after devices in TECNO's range is the POVA Series, specifically made for gamers.

This phone is a brilliant combination of power and performance. The Pova packs a 6000 mAh battery, which is enough for your gaming needs. Moreover, it features a 6.8’’ display, perfect for gaming. The original price of the POVA NEO is PKR 26,499; however, you can get your hands on the Pova NEO at a discounted price of PKR 24,999 at the Daraz 11:11 sale!

In connection with this sale, Kelvin Zeng – CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, has said, "TECNO has always strived to do right by its customers, and this collaboration with DARAZ.pk allows us to give back to the customers by giving amazing discounts."

TECNO has also offered the Camon 18 Premier for videographers and vloggers in the 11:11 sale. This unique handset offers gimbal support like no other phone in its price category. There is a 64MP primary camera for serious photographers. There is a dedicated 32MP camera as well for selfies. Moreover, the 8GB ram offers efficient operations as well. The key selling point of this phone is that it has a 120HZ refresh rate, which also means a very smooth gaming experience. The Camon 18 Premier is available at a bargain price of PKR 50,899 instead of the original PKR 59,999 price tag. Apart from the regular discounts, if a customer makes a purchase from their credit or debit card, they will get an additional discount voucher of PKR 1500.

For more information regarding this promotional sale, check TECNO's official Facebook page and visit Daraz.pk regularly.