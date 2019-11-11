Tecno Collaboration With “Daraz Gyara Gyara” Is Offering Exciting Offers

Most awaited sale of the year, DARAZGYARA GYARA has finally began and TECNOhave a lot of exciting offers going on,that users can availfrom November 10th- 15thof November

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2019) Most awaited sale of the year, DARAZGYARA GYARA has finally began and TECNOhave a lot of exciting offers going on,that users can availfrom November 10th- 15thof November.

On the event of biggest online sale DarazGyaraGyara, TECNO mobile is going to offer exclusive discount vouchers on their latest launched smartphones. TECNO users are much excited to avail the discounted voucher of PKR 1000/- on the purchase of Camon 12 Air and on Spark 4. Also there is a discounted voucher of PKR 500/- on the purchase on Pop 2F. Besides this another incredible offer is onCamoni Ace 2, the price reduced to PKR 9,999/- only. These TECNO Latest mobile models are available on sale from today till 15 November!

Talking about the Daraz 11-11, General Managerof TECNOMobile Pakistan, Mr. Creek Ma said,

“TECNO have created a prominent identity in Pakistan as midrange producer of smartphones. In future the brand also believes to offer finest smartphones with best features and specs.

TECNO believed to achieve new milestones, by offering newly launched smartphones online on 11-11 Daraz sale with free and discounted prices for their customers who bought at the TECNO flagship store on Daraz.”

DarazGyaraGyara is expected to be the biggest sales event for digital shoppers. Last year, Daraz offered 3 Million products for online users.

TECNO fans have already won exclusive gifts during the Countdown Gala which took place on 8th November on the biggest game show ARY Jeeto Pakistan.Tecno segment in the show was hosted by most famed Pakistani Celebrity UrwaHocain. The show had an exclusive game segment in which the participants won free Spark 4 mobile phones. Winners were very delighted over receiving free TECNO phones.

TECNO mobile is known for maintaining their user’s loyalty. This time, TECNO is coming with amazing gifts and thrilling discounted offers for their users. Don’t miss your chance of availing stunning offers!