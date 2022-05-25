UrduPoint.com

TECNO Congratulates Manchester City On Winning Premier League

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 11:25 AM

TECNO Congratulates Manchester City on winning Premier League

The global marketing and technology partner, TECNO Mobile, congratulated Manchester City on winning the English Premier League

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022) The global marketing and technology partner, TECNO Mobile, congratulated Manchester City on winning the English Premier League. The Manchester City won Premier League title for a fourth time in five years, making it a successful partnership for TECNO and the football club.

The Club launched its global partnership with TECNO Mobile back in 2016, marking the start of a multi-year agreement with the smartphone brand.

TECNO became the Official Tablet and Handset Partner with Manchester City Football Club as it fit the global vision of TECNO’s brand identity.

On this triumphant win, TECNO Mobile Pakistan praised the club and gave out its heartiest congratulations to the Champions Manchester City for their fabulous performance.

For more such news and updates, follow TECNO Mobile’s official social media platforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Technology Mobile Social Media 2016 Agreement Manchester City Premier League

