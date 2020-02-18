UrduPoint.com
“TECNO Cricket Super Star Challenge Reached Its Final Destination, Islamabad”

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 06:29 PM

“TECNO Cricket Super Star Challenge reached its final destination, Islamabad”

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2020) TECNO’s most popular ongoing campaign ‘Cricket Super Star challenge’ has finally reached its last stopIqra University Islamabad.After witnessing the great hype and thrill of this cricket challenge in Karachi and Lahore,Umar Gul who is one of the greatest Fast bowler showed his willingness to become part of the Islamabad challenge.

TECNO Cricket fever break all popularity records in Islamabad and enticed students with its exciting activities along with the presence of Umer Gul. TECNO’s General Manager Creek Ma shared his views on successful winding up of ‘Real-time Cricket superstar challenge’:
“I am delighted to witness the student’s generous participation in the ‘Real-time cricket challenge’. We as a brand are very satisfied with receiving tremendous campaign responses, nationwide. The brand is looking forward to continuous customer support and assures perpetual quality service to its consumers.”

The atmosphere atIqraUniversity was exhilarating and the student wasenthusiastic to be a part of this real-time challenge.

Umer Gul was very thrilled to meet youngsters and energetic students.Studentsparticipated with full enthusiasm in all the challenges such as, "Hit Your Aim", "60-sec challenge" and "Dart Game". The participants were over joyed to see Umer Gul amongst them and also tookselfies withhim. Students appreciated and extended their gratitude towards TECNO for organizing such a spectacular event and providing them a chance to meet their Favorite Cricketer.

In the end, Umer Gul distributed giveaways to the winners and admired TECNO for promoting Cricket and encouraging youngstersto participate in these kind of Sports activities.
The activity finally wrapped up on a positive note, getting massive appreciation nationwide on all platforms. The brand is receiving tremendous feedback on their social media platforms, fans from different cities are requesting TECNO to arrange this kind of activity in their University too.

Tecno always ensures to keep its customers engaged and entertained by bringing such campaigns. Keeping the tag of Trend Setter in the market, Tecno relentlessly took the initiative to promote Cricket. Thebrand always plan to come up with morebeguiling and exciting campaigns for its valuable customers.

