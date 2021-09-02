UrduPoint.com

TECNO Fans Rejoice As The Brand Teases To Bring An Upgraded Gaming Smartphone Nationwide

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:54 PM

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone nationwide

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd September, 2021) The leading smartphone brand, TECNO, has released extraordinary smartphones so far this year. Now, the brand is teasing its latest device all over social media that has excited Pakistani fans everywhere. The slogans like “Powered to Win” and “Ultimate Performer” on the teaser posters are hinting that this new release could be a powerful gaming phone.

Last year the brand launched its gaming series, POVA, which immediately won every gamer’s heart as it came packed with a massive battery and a powerful gaming processor. POVA 1 was packed with incredible hardware and software features, meeting the demands of gaming buffs. Equipped with a 6000mAh gigantic battery, the Helio G80 fast Gaming Processor, and an Octa-core processor with Hyper Engine game technology, the phone gained instant popularity.

Not only this, but it also came with an amazing storage space of 128GB+6GB, perfect for storing heavy gaming apps alongside unlimited images and videos.
Knowing the successful history of the POVA series, TECNO users and gaming enthusiasts are highly anticipating the latest edition in their gaming series. This new phone is expected to come loaded with the latest features including, a bigger battery and a considerably more powerful gaming processor for longer gameplay.
There’s no doubt that the new phone, expected to be POVA 2, will set a new benchmark for the smartphone gaming industry in Pakistan. So, be on the lookout for TECNO’s latest device which is expected to come to the local market this month! Keep your fingers crossed for what features the new POVA 2 shall come with!
For the latest updates news, make sure to follow TECNO’s official social media platforms and website.

