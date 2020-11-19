UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:04 PM

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In Pakistan

TECNO, the globally renowned smartphone brand is becoming very popular in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th November, 2020) TECNO, the globally renowned smartphone brand is becoming very popular in Pakistan. The brand has been climbing the sales ladder efficiently by selling thousands of units in a very short time. TECNO becomes the second most sold smartphone brand in Pakistan for the third quarter of 2020.
According to the IDC’s “Handsets Summary Pakistan Q3 2020” TECNO secured the second position in sales by selling 16.5% units of the total Smartphone Brand Share in Pakistan. The brand acquired this rank amongst some of the biggest brands including Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, and Infinix. TECNO has back to back been launching premier quality smartphones with pioneering technology. It has set a high bar for its competitors in the market with this success.

Camon series has been a source of great success for TECNO.

The recent launch of the photography king phone, Camon 16 has raised the bar even higher for TECNO. The flagship pioneer camera solution phone Camon 16 received a great response from the customers, selling thousands of units in just a few days. The new phone comes with TAIVOS technology making it the ultimate camera solution.

This is a huge benchmark for any brand to sell 16.5% units in such a short period of time. No other brand has ever done this before in the Pakistani market especially in such a short period as TECNO did. This has increased the value of TECNO not just in the market but also amongst its fans and customers.
Everyone is looking up to what more TECNO shall be bringing for the fans in the coming days. After this success, the brand has to come up more ideas and even more advanced technology to secure the top position.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology 2020 Oppo Samsung Market From Share Top

Recent Stories

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

16 minutes ago

Lavrov, Iraqi Foreign Minister to Hold Talks on Mi ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul holds webinar marking 40th an ..

36 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Urges G20 to Demand Accountability ..

6 minutes ago

Iota leaves 38 dead after tearing through Central ..

6 minutes ago

Strategy to maintain law & order in sukkur

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.