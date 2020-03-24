UrduPoint.com
TECNO Has Finally Launched Camon 15 In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:37 PM

TECNO, a global leading mobile phone brand has finally unpackedits most awaited CAMON 15in first everLive Broadcast event happened in different top notch media channels and was hosted by talented Juggan Kazim

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020) TECNO, a global leading mobile phone brand has finally unpackedits most awaited CAMON 15in first everLive Broadcast event happened in different top notch media channels and was hosted by talented Juggan Kazim.Camon 15 is equipped with 48 MP Quad camera, Night lens perfect for night photography, 32 MP pop-up selfie cameraand advanced specs includes TAVIOS artificial technology.

Camon 15 launch event was recorded on 15 Marchand was broadcasted on Tier-1 TV and on more than 13 social media channels including YouTube and Facebook.
Mehwish Hayat was revealed as TECNO’s brand Ambassador at the event launch.The event was chaired by Tecno Pakistan General Manager – Creek Ma, along with the Sales Director – Adeel Tahir. All the key distributors of Tecno were also gathered in the launch ceremony!

Mr.Creek Ma, the General Manager of TECNO Mobiles was immensely pleased at the launch event: “On behalf of TECNO I thank you all too participate in this grand launch event of Camon 15. We have proudly extended our services in modernistic countries around the world. We believe in Localized Innovation through which we provide best products to our consumers by maintaining our commitments. TECNO works with the ideology of ‘Expect More’ and hence always thrives amongst its rivals”
Mr.

Adeel Tahir gave a detailed presentation on some unique &astonishing features of Camon 15.

International media industry superstar, Mehwish Hayat praised CAMON 15 due its best photography feature. Powered with TAIVOS Camon 15 is all set to provide you the ultimate camera experience with its promised clarity.

There are two versions of the Camon 15; the standard deviceCamon 15 with 4GB + 64GB for PKR/- 22,499 and the premium versionCamon 15 Prowith 6GB+128 GB for PKR/-29,999 with mind blowing features will be available on Daraz and offline market too. All those who will make order at Daraz will get amazing bagpack from Tecno.

Camon 15 will be available in Fascinating Purple, Shoal Gold all across Pakistan, whereas Camon 15 Pro will be available in 2 amazing colors of Ice Jadeite, Opal White.
Moreover, Camon 15 Pro is equipped with many more great features such as 6.6 inches screen size, 4000mAh Li-Polymer,non-high density large-capacity battery, 128GB ROM + 6GB RAMand nonetheless with 48MP Quad camera and 32 MP pop upfront camera that will let you capture flawless shots day and night!

