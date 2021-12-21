UrduPoint.com

TECNO HiOS FAN CAFÉ COMES TO LAHORE

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 11:24 AM

TECNO HiOS FAN CAFÉ COMES TO LAHORE

TECNO HiOS is breaking borders by taking its HiOS Fan café to Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th December, 2021) TECNO HiOS is breaking borders by taking its HiOS Fan café to Pakistan. The meetup will be a gathering of CAMON 18 and HiOS 8.0 users who are expected to mingle with the TECNO HiOS Family, well-known mentors, industry pacesetters, and Innovators.

This will all be done over the best demonstration and highlights of what HiOS is and has achieved in the past years.
The leading smartphone brand TECNO is globally known as a User-Centric brand through its Operating System, HiOS.

This system focuses on building relationships by creating a community where it engages users, gets their feedback and suggestions to ensure that all updates and features within the Operating System (OS) are user-friendly and provide what the user wants.


HiOS in the recent release of HiOS 8.0 proved to be its most advanced Operating System Version to date and has won the “Most Innovative Operating System of the year” and “User-Friendly Mobile Operating System of the year” at the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA).

To show appreciation to the users, HiOS decided to have a global exclusive fans’ meetup known as HiOS Fans café which is expected to come to Lahore on 26th December 2021.
The registrations for all those willing to participate in this engaging event have already started on social media.

After application, 25 users will be invited to attend the invite-only, exclusive meetup, who will get a chance to share their experience with HiOS and suggest future updates and improvements. Moreover, they’ll get the front row seat on what to expect from the TECNO operating system.
After the successful meetups in Nigeria and Kenya, Lahore is expected to light up to glamour and a great time from the Tech Giant.

As this is the first time TECNO HiOS is holding such an event in Pakistan, it promises to be a worthy gala of glitz and glam. Much anticipation is going on about the event already on social media as to what the event will unfold.

