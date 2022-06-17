UrduPoint.com

TECNO: Incredible Night-Time Photography Camon 19 Series Launched In New York

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 12:55 PM

TECNO: Incredible Night-Time Photography Camon 19 Series Launched In New York

The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO unveiled its latest CAMON 19 series at Rockefeller Center, New York

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022) The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO unveiled its latest CAMON 19 series at Rockefeller Center, New York. The stylish phone comes with some of the best photography features for its fashionista users.

To overcome the traditional challenges associated with nighttime photography and low-light conditions, TECNO Camon 19 series comes with a 64MP bright night portrait photography technology and the industry’s slimmest 0.98mm bezel. As released before, the phone supports Samsung’s RGBW color filter sensor technology, which enables light intake to be enhanced by 30 percent.

Sharing his thoughts, Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO said,

“The TECNO CAMON 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience”.

He added, “We’re very proud to introduce the TECNO CAMON 19 series and continue to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.”

As Camon is TECNO’s Flagship Photography series, the latest addition comes with some of the best features. Camon 19 series comes with the First RGBW+G+P Sensitive Lens for 64MP Bright Night Portrait. Along with this, it has the Slimmest Bezel, Dazzling Backshell, Optical-Zoom Lens, Night Portrait Video, TüV Rheinland Certification, and a long battery life with immense storage.

Moreover, the phone is expected to be launched in Pakistan soon, so stay tuned and follow TECNO’s social media platform for all updates.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Social Media New York All Best

Recent Stories

Registration of Social Media Company

Registration of Social Media Company

14 minutes ago
 “An Import Ban on Luxury Smartphones Will Boost ..

“An Import Ban on Luxury Smartphones Will Boost the Local Assembly of Smartpho ..

19 minutes ago
 Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted ..

Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted to Services Hospital

54 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir joins English county team Gloucester ..

Mohammad Amir joins English county team Gloucestershire

56 minutes ago
 US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP official ..

US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP officials

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.