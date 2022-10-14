UrduPoint.com

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile Campaign On Tiktok With Top Influencers In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 04:51 PM

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in Pakistan

TECNO, an innovative smartphone brand, has initiated a fun campaign on Tiktok with the hashtag #ColorChangingMobile

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 OCT, 2022) TECNO, an innovative smartphone brand, has initiated a fun campaign on Tiktok with the hashtag #ColorChangingMobile. The latest TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition features polychromatic isomer technology which changes its colors while exposed to sunlight creating a vivid light-chasing experience.

Many of the famous Tiktok Influencers like Areeka Haq, Haris Ali, Aiman Zaman, and Minahil Malik have taken the challenge and posted interesting videos on their platform. The Influencers are grooving in the chic costumes designed by the famous brand BTW in collaboration with TECNO to show off their transformation in a trendy style.

The widely accepted Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition became the center of attention upon entering the market as the first color-changing phone in Pakistan. The hashtag #ColorChangingMobile was also rolling over social media since the launch of the phone and made the top trend over Tiktok.

Kelvin Zeng, the CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan was overjoyed on this occasion and said:

“TikTok is widely used amongst millennials. However, TECNO with its customized product ideas has always tried to develop a connection with them. This alliance of technology fusion with BTW is yet another effort to engage the youth and provide them with the best quality products.”

TECNO has a history of creating trends and collaborating on TikTok to engage its fans. #ColorChangingMobile has proved, yet again to be a successor of #ShowYourSpark and previous campaigns like #SparkTheSpeed, #TECNOSpark4more, #CamonShow, and more. So, wait no longer, upload your video to be a part of this fancy campaign!

The trendy platform Tiktok has always been a source of great entertainment for youngsters. If you want to have the stylish fusion costume made by the collaboration of TECNO Mobile and BTW, then follow the transformation video and upload it on your Tiktok with #ColorChangingMobile. As the campaign unfolds, incredible surprises await participants and fans.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile Social Media Alliance Market Best Top

Recent Stories

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

12 minutes ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

35 minutes ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

44 minutes ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

52 minutes ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.