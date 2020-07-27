UrduPoint.com
TECNO Is Offering Amazing Discount Offers In Celebration Of Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:11 PM

TECNO is Offering Amazing Discount Offers in Celebration of Independence Day

TECNO, a renowned Chinese smartphone brand, has finally introduced its Independence Day Campaign to enhance the festivities of this day of freedom

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020) TECNO, a renowned Chinese smartphone brand, has finally introduced its Independence Day Campaign to enhance the festivities of this day of freedom. The duration of this campaign will start from 27th of July and would go on till 14th of August. The brand has added-on prizes such as Suziki car, Motor bikes, TV, Fans, Power banks and much more!
With this upcoming promotional campaign TECNO fans would be able to win these huge prizes and get their hands on premium TECNO handsets in the most discounted prices such as on its latest phones: Camon 15, Pouvoir 4, Spark 5 Pro and Spark 4 variants.
The blissful promotional week would bring forth the biggest promotion offers of the year for the fans.

On this occasion, Creek Ma, the General Manger of the brand expressed:
“Our brand has a history of broadcasting recreative campaigns adding more to its growing popularity. In coherence with our values of diversity and inclusion, TECNO has once again dedicated a whole week to its customers, for the celebration of the Independence Day of Pakistan. We believe that this campaign would be deemed successful by igniting the patriotism of our customers.


To participate in this campaign, follow these simple steps:
Customers who buy TECNO handset can join online lucky draw immediately;
POSM will guide customer, how to check TECNO Facebook TOP Post. Top post will guide customer to open www.tecnoluckydraw.com and Enter their input i.e. IMEI, name and phone number to register into the lucky draw;
Spin the wheel on the website and get a chance to win HUGE prizes
1 IMEI means only one chance. Winner information will be verified by TECNO MKT within 24 hours.
TECNO MKT will verify winner by video call and deliver gift.
NOTE: TECNO will check either the IMEI is active or not. If TECNO MKT finds IMEI non-active, then that unique number would be added back to IMEI pool of lucky draw and ASM would generate a warning related to MD;
Further, the participant would get a customers’ service phone call as per listed on web page.
Be it any national festival, TECNO has always been on the forefront of initiating creative campaigns which are much applauded by the fans nationwide. To get further updates

More Stories From Technology

