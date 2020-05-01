UrduPoint.com
TECNO Is Positioning Their Message During Covid 19 Crises

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 03:20 PM

TECNO is positioning their message during Covid 19 crises

TECNO, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand, has once again proved its credibility and came forward with a new CSR campaign, aims to raise awareness among the masses about Covid-19

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020) TECNO, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand, has once again proved its credibility and came forward with a new CSR campaign, aims to raise awareness among the masses about Covid-19.Tecno is collaborating with Tiktok for the cause of spreading awareness about Covid 19.This awareness campaign#ExpectMoreSafewill help encourage people to stay safe, stay home, the importance of using face masks, and observe social distancing.The countdown of the #ExpectMoreSafehave already started on TECNO Official Facebook page, today is countdown day 3 now.
In addition TECNO’s brand ambassador, Mehwish Hayat is going to initiate this TikTokchallange. It is also rumored that in the coming days TECNO is planning to donate health-related products in Pakistan to combat the crisis.

With every passing day, the number of active corona cases is on the rise and the whole world is grappling with an invisible deadly enemy.

In this trying times, TECNO being a responsible brand stepped up in the effort to help the Pakistani nation. TECNO, determined to make a difference has also having a great thought of donating health products in Pakistan.

General Manager, Creek ma shared his views on this philanthropist move,

“As the coronavirus continues to impact communities worldwide, TECNO is committed to playing its part as a responsible brand. Lack of awareness among masses is a major impediment in the fight against this disease. Therefore TECNO isbearing the responsibility of raising awareness about preventing the spread of notorious Covid-19.”

Previously, TECNO has earned massive popularity through its CSR campaign, #Bluechalk, with the Khubaib Foundation.And now with the outbreak of Covid-19,TECNO has again set a precedent by continuing its legacy of Social Corporation. In this hour of need, TECNOisunstoppable and resolute to come forward with more CSR campaigns in days to come.

