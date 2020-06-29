UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO Is Soon To Initiate #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:47 PM

TECNO is Soon to Initiate #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Campaign

TECNO Pakistanonce again, is all set to spark up your life with TikTok#GiveMe5WithSpark5excitingchallenge for Tiktok users with the launch of all-new Spark 5 Pro and all the participants will have a chance to win brand new Spark 5 Pro.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020) This time the campaignis bigger and betterthan before as the top three celebs will take the lead and uncork thischallenge. The names of the celebrities are not yet revealed, but Hina Altaf pictures are getting viral on social media as a part of campaign.

GiveMe5WithSpark5 challenge is specially designed for enthusiastic youngsters to show off their hidden and Tecno has also taken top Tiktokers onboard to make it more exciting for everyone.

The entertaining dance steps and unique gesture involved in the Tiktok act will give a clue about innovative features of the Spark 5 Pro series. It is also rumored that participation in this challenge can help you win premium TECNO Spark 5 Pro.

On this creative initiative, General Manager Tecno Pakistan Mr. Creek Maa shared his views, “TECNO phones are portable entertainment devices, therefore we, once again collaborating with atrendy platform like Tiktok to maximize our audience reach.

TECNO not only believes to push beyond creative boundaries in its devices but also endeavors to come up with creative content for its consumers.”

Within a few days of its launch, the simultaneously launched phone from Spark series bagged immense popularity among customers and tech experts alike. Spark 5 Pro versions(128GB ROM + 4GB RAM) is available in a reasonable price tag of PKR 21,499, and another version with(64GM ROM + 4GB RAM) can be purchased in just PKR19, 999.

To know more about the activity and to participate in the #GiveMe5WithSpark5challenge stay tuned with TECNO’s official Facebook page @TecnoMobilePakistan, as something excitingis on your way.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Facebook Lead Price Pakistani Rupee From Top

Recent Stories

TAQA&#039;s first quarter revenue drops to AED4 bi ..

35 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns PTV, Parliament atta ..

34 minutes ago

SI Shahid, Security Guard Iftikhar lost life durin ..

35 minutes ago

Poland's Duda, Trzaskowski Advance to 2nd Round of ..

35 minutes ago

Seven dead, eight injured brought to SMBB Trauma C ..

35 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme sets new target to ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.