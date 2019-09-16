UrduPoint.com
TECNO Joins Hands With Airlink To Expand Its Distribution Network In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:11 PM

TECNO joins hands with Airlink to expand its distribution network in Pakistan

Leading Smartphone giant, Tecno Mobile has appointed Airlink as its official distribution partner in Pakistan in an agreement signing ceremony held at theAvari Hotel, Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) Leading Smartphone giant, Tecno Mobile has appointed Airlink as its official distribution partner in Pakistan in an agreement signing ceremony held at theAvari Hotel, Lahore. With this alliance, TECNO is aiming to expand theirreach to users in every city of Pakistan.

TECNO chose AirLink based on their proven performance in the mobile distribution. AirLink Distributors have been consistently providing high service standards in the distribution network sector for decades. With more than 45 years of industry experience, the company has managed to spread its network of outlets all across Pakistan at rapid pace.The AirLink will import the smartphone Spark 4, upgraded version of Spark Go in Pakistan as its first unit.

Besides with its previous distributors, United and Yellostone, now AirLink will also be an official distributor of TECNO smartphones all across Pakistan. Therefore, collaborating with the top distributor will lay foundation for a very bright future ahead.

“TECNO has already established its presence in Pakistan but with this new partnership, TECNO will achieve new milestones, including product availability all across Pakistan. We aim to enhance the buying experience of our customers by mitigating the chances of disappointment faced by our customers when they have difficulty in finding our phones offline.”

“We are pleased to be a part of this partnership as we believe that this will enable us to offer more to our valuable customers. We look forward to continue improving our services to fulfill the demand of customers across the country.”

The appointment of AirLink as a distributor for TECNOsmartphones came at a very important time as TECNO is planning to aggressively expand their reach to all corners of the country. Through this new appointment of AirLink, it is inevitable that the availability of TECNO phones in the market all across Pakistan will be ensured.

