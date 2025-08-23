Open Menu

TECNO Joins Hands With Alkhidmat Foundation To Support Flood-Affected Families In Pakistan

August 23, 2025

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Aug, 2025) TECNO has joined hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to provide urgent relief to families affected by the recent floods in Pakistan. With its message of hope, TECNO is committed to stand with the nation in its most difficult times, proving that the brand’s commitment goes far beyond technology.

The devastating floods have caused massive destruction across the country, claiming lives, injuring hundreds, and leaving thousands without food, shelter, and basic necessities. To bring immediate relief, TECNO, with the support of Alkhidmat Foundation, has distributed food supplies and essentials to 300 families, sufficient to support them for at least 30 days.

This initiative reflects TECNO’s long-term commitment to supporting those in need and spreading hope and resilience throughout Pakistan.

The brand believes that every Pakistani carries a spark of courage and compassion — a spark strong enough to overcome even the toughest challenges.

Mr. Bruce, CEO of TECNO, shared his thoughts at this difficult time: “For us at TECNO, being part of Pakistan means standing with our people when they need it most. We are humbled to bring relief to families affected by these devastating floods. This is only the beginning, and TECNO is committed to providing more support in the future.

Through this effort, TECNO aims to inspire unity and hope, reminding everyone that the real spark lies in kindness, resilience, and the collective strength of the Pakistani people.

