TECNO Launches CAMON 12 Air Exclusively Online

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:14 PM

TECNO Launches CAMON 12 Air Exclusively Online

Global premier mobile phone brand,Tecno Mobile has finally released its most awaited and most hyped phone;CAMON 12 Air exclusively online at an affordable price of 19,999

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019) Global premier mobile phone brand,Tecno Mobile has finally released its most awaited and most hyped phone;CAMON 12 Air exclusively online at an affordable price of 19,999. CAMON 12 Air comes with impressive specifications featuring Punch-Hole Display,AI Max Triple Rear Cameraand fashionable appearance.

CAMON 12 Air will be exclusively available online from 21st October – 31st October
General Manager Pakistan, Mr. Creek Ma said, “We always wanted to make sure that our latest smartphone should be designed keeping in view our conscious users and the photography lovers who feel controlled by budget. The creation of Camon 12 Air showcases our strong consumer-centric innovation approach. The new Camon series member bringsDisplay to a whole new level and incorporating triple rear cameras in minimal price range.”
CAMON 12 Air takes the initiative to equip itself with revolutionary Punch-Hole Displayfor a cinematic viewing experience.

With the remarkable 6.55 inch Display Size and 90% screen to Body ratio, the user would have unimaginably expansive viewing experience.

CAMON 12 Air has a Triple Rear Camera setup which comprises of 16MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture that focuses on AI scene detection and AI HDR. The secondary lens of 5-megapixel captures 120°super wide angle shots and 2cm extreme macro photography experience in addition with 2MP depth sensor for Bokeh Effect and comes with quad LED flash for low light shots.

CAMON 12 Air has 4GB RAM&64GBROM, now usershave more space for photos, music, videos and files and also 4GB RAM makes the system operations smoother and faster. The 4000mAh big battery allows a user more time connecting with the world and the phone is powered by 2.0 GHz Octa-core Helio P22 processor.

CAMON 12 air will be available in two exotic colors stellar Purple and Bay Blue from today onwards.

