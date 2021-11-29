UrduPoint.com

TECNO Launches Its Much-awaited Camon 18 Series In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 03:01 PM

TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in Pakistan

TECNO has finally launched the most anticipated and its first-ever Gimbal Camera phone in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021) TECNO has finally launched the most anticipated and its first-ever Gimbal Camera phone in Pakistan. The newly launched Camon 18 series consists of three phones, Camon 18 Premier, Camon 18P, and Camon 18t. The phones are available in both online and offline markets for sale.
The premium device from the series, Camon 18 Premier, comes at the price of PKR 55,999. It is equipped with the Gimbal Camera, 60x Hyper Zoom, a 120Hz AMOLED Display, 32MP front & 64MP back camera, 8+256GB Storage, and the G96 Processor.

The Camon 18P is embedded with some outstanding features for its price of PKR 34,999 including a G96 Processor, 8+128GB storage, 16MP front & 48MP back camera, and a 120Hz FHD display. Whereas the last phone from the series, Camon 18t, is priced at only PKR 28,999 and comes with 48MP cameras for both front and back, along with G85 Processor, 4+128GB storage, and a 1080 FHD display.

The CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, Kelvin Zeng, expressed immense joy on the occasion,
“We are really happy to launch our first-ever Gimbal Camera Phone in Pakistan. Camon 18 Premier is going to be the game-changer for professional videographers with its steadiest and smoothest captures. The series is fully equipped with brilliant camera lenses and technology to provide a professional experience to the user. As TECNO aims to bring the best for its consumers, we look forward to a positive response from the local consumers”.

The phones will be available in various colors; Camon 18 premier comes in Ocean Moonlight and Summer Breeze. Whereas, Camon 18P and Camon 18t will be available in Dusk Grey, Iris Purple, and Ceramic White. So hurry and get your best camera phones asap!
For more, follow TECNO’s official website and social media pages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile Social Media Sale Price Pakistani Rupee Market From Best

Recent Stories

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Spa ..

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Space Tourist Duo Flight

3 minutes ago
 India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws a ..

India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws after Modi U-turn

3 minutes ago
 Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat ..

Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat consignment to Jordan

3 minutes ago
 PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief o ..

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over death of veteran journalis ..

3 minutes ago
 Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fear ..

Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fears: PM Scott Morrison

6 minutes ago
 PACE Mission Says Voter Turnout at Parliamentary E ..

PACE Mission Says Voter Turnout at Parliamentary Elections in Kyrgyzstan Weak

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.