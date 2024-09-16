TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

TECNO Pakistan, one of the leading smartphone brands, has just launched its two latest AI-powered, second-generation flip and foldable smartphones from the Phantom V series — the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G and the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16 Sep, 2024) TECNO Pakistan, one of the leading smartphone brands, has just launched its two latest AI-powered, second-generation flip and foldable smartphones from the Phantom V series — the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G and the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G.

With an expansive foldable display and a fun, fashionable, yet functional flip experience, these second-generation foldable and flip smartphones, enhanced by cutting-edge AI, are designed to boost efficiency for business professionals and creatives alike.

TECNO AI: A Game-Changer for Creativity and Productivity

These paragons come packed with TECNO's brand-new AI suite, including the upgraded Gemini-integrated Ella AI Assistant, AI Artboard, AI Wallpaper, and much more. Whether you're prepping for a presentation, leading a meeting, or managing your day-to-day tasks, the Ella AI Assistant is there to streamline your workflow. Additionally, the new AI suite offers a significant creativity boost, empowering content creators and fashion-forward individuals to push their boundaries even further.

Upgrading the flip experience, PHANTOM V Flip2 5G’s stunning ThruPool Cover Screen is a stylish creation inspired by infinity pools. The cover features a 3.64” screen that is perfectly integrated with the slightly curved main body, while the suspended camera lens is immersed in the pixels that beautifully flows across the display.

Immersive Viewing Experience with Aerospace-Grade Hinge Precision

Both the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G and PHANTOM V Fold2 5G offer an immersive viewing experience with their flawless AMOLED displays and 120Hz refresh rates. The V Flip2 5G has a 6.9” ultra-flat main screen with an adaptive 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals through its AMOLED FHD+ display with 100% P3 color gamut.

Similarly, the V Fold2 5G features a 6.42” outer AMOLED FHD+ screen, optimized for one-handed use with its 21:9 aspect ratio, and unfolds into a stunning 7.85” main display with 2K+ resolution.

Both screens operate at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming ensures eye comfort.

Built with aerospace-grade precision, the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G features a hinge design that allows for a nearly crease-free fold, measuring less than 0.1mm, and offers smooth hovering between 30-120°, while being 19% lighter than its predecessor.

Similarly, the durability of the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G is reinforced by a double helix star track water drop hinge made from aerospace-grade steel, minimizing creasing even with extensive use.

Power Up Fast: Big Battery, Lightning-Fast Charging

These two new smartphones by TECNO are embedded with one of the largest and fastest-charging batteries in their class. With 70W Ultra Charge, they powers up to 50% in under 20 minutes and reach 100% in just under 50 minutes.

A Premium Imaging Experience: The Future of Flagship Photography

The PHANTOM V Fold2 5G offers a flagship imaging experience with an Ultra-Clear Five Camera System, including a 50MP Main Camera for superior image quality and low-light performance, a 50MP Portrait Camera for professional close-ups, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera for wide-angle shots without losing quality, and two 32MP front cameras on both screens for high-resolution selfies and video calls.

On the other side, equipped with a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 32MP front camera, the flip design opens up new possibilities for creative photography.

The rear cameras deliver impressive optical-grade lossless zoom with a 2x extended focal length and 2x-10x zoom range. Equipped with a 1/1.57” large main sensor and 1µm pixels, the camera captures sharp, detailed photos with enhanced clarity, brightness, and tone. It also supports 1080p@60fps Ultra HD video stabilization, ensuring smooth, stable footage, even while on the move.

Both designs unlock FreeCam features, enabling hands-free shooting, timelapse, long exposure, and creative angles, all with voice or gesture controls.

Nature-Inspired Design: The Essence of Sophistication and Elegance

The PHANTOM V Fold2 5G is available in two elegant colors, Karst Green and Rippling Blue, with a back cover crafted from marble-patterned fiberglass and pleated leather for a luxurious feel. The Rippling Blue edition, created in collaboration with premium German brand LOEWE, also features eco-friendly packaging made from plant fibers and recycled materials, reflecting a commitment to sustainability.

With state-of-the-art technology and striking aesthetics, these phones elevate everyday experiences, offering stylish, functional devices perfect for on-the-go use.