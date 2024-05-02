TECNO Launches The New CAMON 30 Series In An Extravagant Vogue Night.
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 03:41 PM
TECNO, Pakistan’s No 1 selling smartphone brand, just launched its much-awaited series of the year CAMON 30 in a grand fashion show called “Vogue Night” on 30th April in Karachi
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd May, 2024) TECNO, Pakistan’s No 1 selling smartphone brand, just launched its much-awaited series of the year CAMON 30 in a grand fashion show called “Vogue Night” on 30th April in Karachi.
The Camon 30 Series, comprising the TECNO CAMON 30, CAMON 30 Pro, and CAMON 30 Premier, represents a leap forward in smartphone technology. With their sleek and captivating designs, these devices catch the eye from the moment you see them. But it's not just about looks; these phones are packed with high-performance specifications, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and media consumption experiences. However, what truly sets the Camon 30 Series apart is its advanced camera capabilities. From crisp portraits to breathtaking landscapes, they cater to the demands of modern smartphone users who prioritize imaging excellence. By introducing this series to Pakistani users, TECNO is committed to redefining the imaging experience in the region.
“We're incredibly excited about this new series, as it represents the culmination of dedicated effort in crafting a truly groundbreaking product. The standout feature of this series is our collaboration with Sony, leveraging their IMX890 sensor and the Sony CXD5622GG Imaging Chip to deliver an exceptional imaging experience. We're confident that this smartphone series will surpass all existing phone photography records set by other brands in Pakistan,” says Adeel Tahir, Director Sales at TECNO.
This marks the first occasion in Pakistan's history where a smartphone was launched at a fashion show. The lavish event drew Pakistan’s top celebrities and models, including Sajal Aly, Urwa Hussain, Kinza hashmi, Zaviyar Ejaz, Dananeer, and many others. The atmosphere in the event hall was fully charged with excitement, and the icing on the cake was a mesmerizing musical concert by Aima Baig, making the night even more unforgettable.
Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Pakistan says, “TECNO is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art experiences to users through innovative and user-friendly products. Our ethos revolves around making life easier for its customers by providing them with access to the latest smartphone solutions at competitive price points. With the arrival of our new series, we aim to revolutionize the market yet again by incorporating advanced technology into our products, setting a new standard for what users can expect from our brand just as our brand slogan “Stop at Nothing”.”
Presenting an impressive setup featuring up to 12 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage, this powerhouse of a smartphone is an absolute marvel, priced between the range of PKR 62,999/- and 158,999/-.
Now available online at TECNO Pakistan and offline at your nearest stores!
Recent Stories
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
More Stories From Technology
-
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge2 hours ago
-
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program2 days ago
-
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartphone2 days ago
-
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province5 days ago
-
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi5 days ago
-
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts5 days ago
-
PITB HR Wing organizes Eid Milan celebration for children at PITB Day Care Center located in ASTP6 days ago
-
SONY x TECNO - is this for real?6 days ago
-
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station9 days ago
-
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo V30 5G10 days ago
-
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity11 days ago
-
Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!12 days ago