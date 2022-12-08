TECNO Makes its Mark on the High-End Smartphone Market with the Launch of its Flagship PHANTOM X2 Series

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000-powered, two-model series includes the world’s first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera and delivers an exceptional user experience.

December (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022) TECNO’s premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, today launched its new flagship PHANTOM X2 Series, including the world’s first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera. Unveiled at the TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2022 event in Dubai, the PHANTOM X2 Series, which comprises PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G and PHANTOM X2 5G, marks the brand’s bold entrance into the high-end global smartphone market with a host of groundbreaking features and outstanding performance.

With a 65mm focal length, 2.5x optical zoom retractable portrait lens, the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G revolutionizes image-making in the smartphone industry. The innovative lens empowers users to capture portraits comparable to professional camera shots with just a pocket-sized device. Available in an Eco-Friendly Edition featuring a pioneering microfiber back cover made from recycled plastics, the X2 Pro 5G also raises the bar for sustainable design in the industry.

A milestone in the brand’s premium product offering, both the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G and the PHANTOM X2 5G are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 4nm 5G chip. The series also features a unique unibody double-curved build and a 3.5D lunar crater design in three mysterious, space-inspired colors, resulting in an eye-catching look and a comfortable feel.

The PHANTOM X2 Series revolutionizes the premium smartphone experience

Speaking at the official global launch of the PHANTOM X2 Series in Dubai, Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO said: “TECNO has always been pushing to uncover the latest and best premium technologies. As PHANTOM’s new flagship smartphone, the PHANTOM X2 Series brings the PHANTOM brand to the high-end market with a pioneering spirit of innovation, inside and out.

Not only does the new series deliver world-leading technologies like the retractable portrait lens, but it also reflects the brand’s solicitude for environmental issues with the eco-friendly edition’s recycled back cover. Following the successes of the original PHANTOM X smartphone, the PHANTOM X2 Series takes premium experience to even greater heights.”

A World-First Portrait Lens Sets an Incredible New Standard

PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G is the world’s first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera.

The highlight of the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G’s four exceptional cameras is the innovative retractable portrait lens, a technological breakthrough that lowers the threshold for “studio-like” portrait photography. While its retractable nature ensures the phone remains slim and light, the 65mm lens’ 2.5x optical zoom, large F1.49 aperture and shallow 18.9cm depth of field create a stunningly pure optical bokeh for breathtaking portraiture, as showcased in a series of portraits captured by professional photographer, Rankin, whose portfolio ranges from portraiture to documentary. He has shot The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, and The Queen to name only a few. Rankin also consulted on the development of a set of “Master Filters” for the PHANTOM X2 Series, the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G’s ingenious lens re-imagines what’s possible with a pocket-sized smartphone camera. A powerful 50MP main camera with a 1/1.3” sensor and a Super Night mode also enable spectacular night imaging.

Portrait by Rankin, shot using the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G

The PHANTOM X2 5G also boasts incredible imaging capabilities, including its 64MP main camera with a state-of-the-art RGBW sensor and 5P+1G lens. In addition, the PHANTOM X2 Series features a range of self-developed beautification settings to give users even greater freedom when shooting and editing.

Pioneering Back Cover Made From Recycled Material

The PHANTOM X2 Series includes the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G Eco-Friendly Edition. This special edition features a pioneering environmentally friendly back cover, constructed by recycling materials recovered from the ocean.

Over a complex, multiple-stage process, the waste materials are transformed into microfibers and then woven to form a strong, durable material which is used to create the cover. The Eco-Friendly Edition, which has been nominated for and received prestigious international design awards, including the LOOP Design Awards, has a striking Mars Orange design representing the stark landscapes of the Red Planet and reminding us all of the importance of looking after the earth and its oceans.

In total, each Eco-Friendly Edition back cover contains 14.4% recycled material. Compared with virgin plastics, the use of recycled materials to manufacture the back covers reduces carbon emissions by approximately 38%, with each individual cover producing an estimated 2.4g fewer emissions on average. PHANTOM hopes its commitment to environmental protection will encourage more consumers worldwide to embrace sustainable lifestyles.

PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G Eco-Friendly Edition

Unique Unibody Double-Curved Design and Lunar Craters

The PHANTOM X2 Series is designed to deliver ultimate performance, comfort and style, from its front screen to its back cover. Drawing inspiration from art, nature and mathematics, the PHANTOM X2 Series has a smooth unibody double-curved design with geometric lines giving a sleek, futuristic appearance. 3.5D lunar craters ensure the retractable lens module retains a slim look and eliminates sharp edges for comfortable use, further improved by the screen’s ergonomic design allowing a holding angle of 71°.

Super Smooth Performance Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 5G Chip

The PHANTOM X2 Series is equipped with MediaTek’s outstanding Dimensity 9000 5G chip, the world’s first TSMC 4nm 5G mobile SoC. With an advanced octa-core CPU, the chip ensures powerful performance to enhance business, entertainment and everyday use. While the chip’s 7th Generation Imagiq 790 powerful ISP is capable of processing 9 billion pixels/second for impactful imaging, it also provides exceptional power efficiency and an incredibly smooth user experience, boasting an AnTuTu Benchmark score of over 1,000,000 points.

PC-level Memory and Smart Features to Make Life Easier

Matching many models of laptops and tablet computers, the PHANTOM X2 Series boasts up to 12GB RAM and 256GB memory. The huge memory ensures users can play their favorite games and run heavy-duty apps simultaneously without crashing, while UFS 3.1 flash storage allows videos and large files to be shared and received at high speeds. When the PHANTOM X2 series’ marathon 5160mAh battery eventually needs charging, a quick boost with rapid 45W flash charging helps users to get through their important meeting or finish their favorite movie.

From an updated Master of Language translation tool with photo and document translation, to Smart Panel with real-time subtitling and Smart Scanner with document signing, the PHANTOM X2 Series revolutionizes the use of smartphones for business. In addition, Smart 5G 2.0 significantly reduces 5G power consumption and an upgraded “Ella” AI Voice Assistant is now available in offline mode, making phone operation more convenient than ever. Meanwhile, TECNO’s HiOS 12 provides a highly optimized operating system for a vivid and dynamic experience.

Availability

The PHANTOM X2 Series will be available to purchase from the end of December globally.

Marking TECNO’s entrance into the high-end smartphone market, the flagship PHANTOM X2 Series features advanced technological innovations and outstanding performance. Reflecting the bold and pioneering spirit of PHANTOM, the series delivers an unparalleled premium user experience for consumers across the world to enjoy.