TECNO marks another successful campaign; 50000 units of Spark 8C sold in two weeks

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022) The recently launched TECNO Spark 8C becomes a consumer favorite by selling over 50,000 units in just two weeks. The phone comes in two variants, where the 4+128GB has become a popular demand as compared to the 3+64GB version.

The renowned Chinese smartphone manufacturer, TECNO Mobile has gathered a large customer base in Pakistan. The Spark series has been loved by users for its latest mobile technologies and economical prices. The latest Spark 8C comes with some amazing specifications, was sold like hotcakes, and has already crossed the 50,000 units sold milestone. The demand has increased many folds during Ramadan but TECNO ensures sufficient product supply in the market.

With up to 3GB of Expandable memory, Spark 8C is equipped with the best features in the competitive market. The phone brings the Memory Fusion Technology with an Iconic Design and a stylish Camera. Spark 8C supports an 8MP front camera, 13MP Rear AI dual camera, 6.

56” HD+ Dot Notch Display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 5000mAh Battery. Moreover, it is available in four aesthetically stylish colors – Magnetic Black, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan shared his view on reaching this milestone,

“This is not the first time our local consumers have stunned us with huge sales. We are very humbled by the response we get from the Pakistani community. This shows that our efforts in making each phone are not wasted and that technology is reaching every household. Spark 8C is yet another example of our efforts in providing the best features in the minimum budget. Features like Memory fusion, stylish designs, and bigger display cannot be found at such a competitive price.”

Apart from Expandable memory, the TECNO Spark 8C brings features such as Customized Beauty, Rear Camera decoration and Fingerprint sensor design, SOPLAY, other special audio features, and much more. So go and get this amazing device from your nearest retailer.

For more, follow TECNO’s official social media platforms.