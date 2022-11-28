UrduPoint.com

TECNO MOBILE Bagged TOP#1 Ranking In Mobile Units Sold In Daraz 11:11 Sale

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 12:54 PM

TECNO has successfully won the race with mind-blowing numbers in the Daraz 11:11 sale. People loved the products offered by TECNO and appreciated the price deductions given during the promotions

TECNO's star models Camon 19 Neo and Camon 18 Premier were selling like hotcakes because of the fantastic deals users were getting on these devices during the 11:11 sale! Overall, it was a very successful promotional event for TECNO since almost all of its models were in high demand, and the stock sold out quickly.

TECNO prides itself in being the most-selling brand in the price category of 30,000 PKR. This budget segment is the most critical in the Pakistani Market, and

tecno-mobile.com/home/">TECNO once again showed everyone that it manufactured handsets for all segments of the Market and that its market share in the budget segment dominates its rivals.

A marvel of engineering for gamers, the POVA NEO was one of the in-demand phones during the exclusive promotions. For power-hungry users, seeing the SPARK 8C with a considerable discount was a joy like none other, and hence it was among the selling phones along with POVA NEO.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobiles Pakistan, says, " TECNO has once again performed amazingly well in the Pakistani Market, and that's because we understand the market really well and provide devices that have the best value for money ".

As you would have already guessed, TECNO Mobiles has come second in revenue generation from the Daraz 11:11 sale, and it would not have been possible without our dedicated customer base and the hard work of our whole team!

