UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO Mobile Extend Warranties On Smartphones Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:28 PM

TECNO mobile extend warranties on Smartphones amid coronavirus lockdown

In the wake of Coronavirus lockdown, TECNO mobile has announced to extend the smartphone warranty for an additional two months not only in Pakistan but in more than 15 countries globally

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020) In the wake of Coronavirus lockdown, TECNO mobile has announced to extend the smartphone warranty for an additional two months not only in Pakistan but in more than 15 countries globally. As the world is grappling with economic recession and COVID 19 emergency, TECNO is endeavoring to facilitate its valued customers worldwide.

As more and more cities are getting lockdown in Pakistan, businesses are halted and social distancing is being observed, this news is surely comforting for all TECNO consumers. The warranty extension applies to those sold products, whose warranty expires from March 20th and May 30th, 2020. Moreover, Smartphone users can easily claim the extension online from April 15th to May 15th via Carl care Application.

While TECNO's offline customers can also avail of this offer by visiting any Carl care after-service outlet and claim assistance from the store staff.

Creek ma, the General Manager of TECNO mobiles said,
"TECNO being a consumer-centric brand has decided to extend the smartphone warranty for an additional two months. In this critical time, TECNO is standing with people of Pakistan and assuring our support in every possible way.”

In the time of lockdown and social distancing, people are increasingly relying on their phones to stay connected and with medical services. In this tense situation, the extension on after-sale warranty service on TECNO's smartphone is bliss for Pakistani consumers and help build confidence among them about the reliability of the product.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Mobile March April May 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO lauds Pakistan for making efforts to control s ..

2 minutes ago

1,799 cases registered over violations of Section ..

25 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

24 minutes ago

Moscow launches digital travel permits under lockd ..

24 minutes ago

MoHR prepares policy recommendations to mitigate i ..

24 minutes ago

PDMA dispatches 1500 safety kits, 6000 face masks, ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.