TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry Through Collaboration With BTW

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 02:22 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04 OCT, 2022) TECNO Mobile Pakistan is doing an exciting fashion-style collaboration with BTW Pakistan. BTW is a fashion-forward brand, popular for chic western and Ethnic clothing. The Mondrian variant is the inspirational muse for this style collaboration between the two leading brands. The handset becomes an instant hit from its launch and was on trending on Twitter with #ColorChangingMobile.

BTW’s renowned designer Hamza Vaince has designed Mondrian art-inspired costumes for this amazing design collaboration. The brand will feature Five exclusive winter collection shirts based on the Mondrain art theme. All articles will be on display soon and available for sale in all BTW outlets. These designer shirts will be in vogue with the incredible fashion shoot of popular names like Sachal Afzal, Zahib Malik, Laiba Khan, and Momina Tariq. All these artists are known for their high-end style statements.

Camon 19 Pro Mondrian itself is a style statement with the industry’s slimmest bezel and sleek design. Combining "sunshine drawing" technology with aesthetic design, the phone's back produces a multicolored glow when exposed to sunlight.

This first-ever color-changing handset has recently won two global design awards, the 2022 MUSE Design Award from the US and the A' Design Award from Italy, for its superb workmanship and creative aesthetic appeal.

Kelvin Zheng, the CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan stated, "We are excited to announce this fashion collab with BTW which will give a new dimension to art and style in Pakistan. Camon 19 Pro has been praised globally for its amazing design and style. We are optimistic that our customers will surely love these designer merchandises available on all BTW outlets in Pakistan."

Hamza Vaince, the designer of BTW Pakistan too shares his thought on this occasion: “One of the best things about this collaboration is that our brand ideologies synchronize at so many points, either it is to push the boundaries bringing out the innovative design or a fabric or a cut for the resilient youth, the artists as well as a person who likes to vibe and slay in his own signature look.”

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro Mondrian will be the smart choice for people who adore art, fashion, and visual art. Pakistani consumers can purchase the phone for PKR 51,999 in both online and retail stores.

