TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia” Award at Global Brands Awards 2022

TECNO Mobile won the “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia” award for 2022, and was invited to join the the felicitation ceremony which will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria, Dubai, on 10 December 2022.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022) Recently, TECNO Mobile, the innovative technology brand broke through the competition at the Global Brand Awards hosted by the UK Global Brands Magazine and won "Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand in Asia" award. As a heavyweight brand trophy of the media industry, this marks TECNO’s success in its global re-branding campaign to build TECNO as an "Innovative Technology Brand" from 2021.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The Awards aim to recognize and reward companies and titans of the industry for their exceptional performances. TECNO Mobile was evaluated based on innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on TECNO Mobile winning the award, ShivKumar, CEO of GBM said, "This award was given in recognition of the brand's commitment to developing smart, super-intelligent devices. The award recognizes the brand's commitment to technological innovation and constant drive to offer its customers the finest products. We are very proud of TECNO Mobile and all the efforts that they have put in. Their innovative approach has earned them their spot as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing brand in Asia."

TECNO fully demonstrated its precise brand's insight and global vision on the young generation’s demand for "technological value" and "aesthetic value" of technology products as well as the achievements made in constantly exploring the boundary between fashion art and innovative technology.

The jury saw a clear path of TECNO brand value from its accurate brand position and its outstanding performance in technology innovation, brand momentum and marketing in the past year.

“We are honored to take home this brand trophy at the first anniversary of TECNO's brand refreshment as an innovative technology brand. As TECNO pushes to build a rich product ecology from smart phones to laptops and tablets to smart audio and smart home devices, TECNO strives to provide innovative technologies to enable consumers to build a fashionable and digitally connected lifestyle. “ said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO Mobile, “Winning this award is a valuable recognition of our efforts, and we will continue to be committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies in artistic designs, showcasing its mastery of serving the youth-generation consumers, and inspiring them to never stop pursuing excellence.”

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, revolutionizing consumers’ digital experience in global emerging markets. Industry statistics show that TECNO is quickly developing in target markets with its highly appreciated tech value and aesthetic value through its innovations with smartphone, smart wearables, laptops, and tablets, HiOS system and smart home products.