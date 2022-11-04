UrduPoint.com

TECNO Mobile X BTW Showcases Its Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Art Inspired Winter Collection In Stores

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 06:54 PM

TECNO Mobile has always had something new in store for its fashion-forward audience and has found exciting ways to promote and connect with its users

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022) TECNO Mobile has always had something new in store for its fashion-forward audience and has found exciting ways to promote and connect with its users. TECNO recently collaborated with Fashion Brand, BTW, with the theme of Mondrian Art. This collaboration's primary source of inspiration was the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition, the epitome of the fusion between style and technology. This collection has recently gone live in BTW stores and is now the talk of the town! BTW has stores all over the country.

You can find outfits from this collaboration in BTW stores like BTW Lyallpur Galleria FSD, BTW Northwalk Karachi, BTW Giga Mall Islamabad, and BTW Packages Mall Lahore. BTW's designer, Hamza Vaince, said, “This collaboration with TECNO and BTW has bridged the gap between Technology and Fashion. The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition is a fashionable device that can be paired amazingly with outfits from BTW to make style statements.

Both the Brands represent the ideology of pushing the boundaries for our customer base!"

The hype around this collaboration was high. The Hashtag #ColorChangingMobile, which refers to the 19 Pro Mondrian Edition, was trending on Tiktok and other Social Media platforms. Fashion Models like Areeka Haq, Minahil Malik, and Haris Ali paired their 19 Pro Mondrian edition handsets with chic outfits to further showcase how fashion-forward TECNO is as a brand.

TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition has broken the possibilities of how fashionable a phone could be. With the slimmest bezels and an actual color-changing back, the 19 Pro Mondrian is in a league of its own! This is why fans are so excited about trying out the new winter collection inspired by the Mondrian Edition and pairing them up with their devices.

