TECNO Officially Announced The Launch Of Phantom X In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:54 AM

TECNO officially announced the launch of Phantom X in Pakistan

Phantom X is the upcoming premium smartphone device from TECNO that is expected to be launched in Pakistan in August 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th July, 2021) Phantom X is the upcoming premium smartphone device from TECNO that is expected to be launched in Pakistan in August 2021. Phantom X features to have a sleek and elegant design with a 3D borderless screen and the industry’s first silk glass back cover.
The new phone is expected to come with a combination of the 50MP Ultra-Night camera + 13MP portrait camera + 8MP ultra-wide shooter back camera. It also supports a 48MP Ultra-Clear Selfie camera with a 105° ultra-wide-angle provides a big leap in camera performance.
The phone supports a 6.7” Super AMOLED curved display, a 90Hz panel with 1080p+ resolution, and curved sides. Moreover, the Phantom is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset along with 8+256GB large memory and a newly-updated HiOS 7.

6 system to empowers and support every experience of your life and work.

The HiOS 7.6 used in Phantom X is one of the most popular mobile OSes in the world today, with millions of users spread across the globe. Using Za-Hooc Security System, HiOs 7.6 provides comprehensive security protection for users.
The high-end phone is gaining much praise and success internationally and local fans are waiting for the phone to be launched in Pakistan. It is expected to land in Pakistan in August but nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans have high hopes for the launch. Let’s wait and follow TECNO social media for any updates on this.

