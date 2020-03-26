UrduPoint.com
Tecno Partners Tiktok For #CAMONSHOW Challenge

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:04 PM

TECNO, a global leading smartphone brand in Pakistan has collaborated with TikTokfor it’s most interesting “CamonShow”challange from 26th March – 4th April

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020) TECNO, a global leading smartphone brand in Pakistan has collaborated with TikTokfor it’s most interesting “CamonShow”challange from 26th March – 4th April. Launched by ever talented Mehwish Hayat, #Camonshow challenge aims to encourage millennialsto showcase their acting talent and &there is chance for them to win FREE CAMON 15

Prominent Tiktokers of Pakistan including AreekaHaq,Roamisa, Malik Usman, Fashion Icon Dolly, Kanwal Aftab,Haris Ali and many othershave also participated in the challenge.
Mr Creek Ma, General Manager for Tecno Mobile Pakistan said, “Tiktokhas taken over the millennials and craze is growing bigger in Pakistan. It’s a highly engaging and fun platform that challenges us creatively. We have received phenomenal response and we are very happy that this association will help us to provide our audience an opportunity to participate in innovative experiences while enjoying and having fun with their favourite phone.


To participate in this challenge is very simple, just follow 4 simple steps:
1. Open Tiktok App, Go to Discover Page and Click #CAMONshow Trending Hashtag
2. Open Official Video of this challenge and click on "CAMONshow" to Use this Sound
3. Mimic or Act on the "CAMONshow" soundtrack.
4. Upload video on Tiktok with hashtag "#CAMONshow"
3 Participants with maximum video likes would get a chance to win FREE Camon15.
Camon 15was launched on 24th march in first ever Live Broadcast event happened in different top notch media channels. Camon 15 is equipped with 48 MP Quad camera, Night lens perfect for night photography, 32 MP pop-up selfie cameraand advanced specs includesTAVIOS artificial technology.

Camon 15, is giving all of its fans a chance to make the best out of this quarantine lapse. TECNO, hopes to reach out to a young and experimental audience on an inventive level.

More Stories From Technology

