UrduPoint.com

Tecno Phantom X Is Available For PreBooking

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:43 PM

Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

TECNO Mobile Pakistan has started pre-booking for its premium smartphone device, Phantom X exclusively on Saamaan.pk

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021) TECNO Mobile Pakistan has started pre-booking for its premium smartphone device, Phantom X exclusively on Saamaan.pk. All the customers who prebook the phone will get free Gimbal with it this offer will remain valid from 17th August till 20th August.


Phantom X will be launched exclusively on Saamaan.pk on 21st of August. It comes at a competitive price of PKR 69,999 with an aesthetically designed glass body, upgraded intelligent operations, advanced security systems, exceptional photography features, and much more with the HiOS 7.6.

These features make Phantom X highly stand out among competitors.
Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Pakistan shared his views
“Phantom X is TECNO’s first premium smartphone with a borderless design which launched globally in June.

After the immense appreciation worldwide, we now bring this phone for our customers in Pakistan. Phantom X will bring TECNO fans an opportunity to boost their style and technology gadgetry to a whole new level.

Equipped with the latest features, Phantom X is going to be a highly sought phone in the market soon.”
The phone has become the talk of the town with outstanding features at a remarkable flagship price range. So hurry and pre-book your device between August 17 and August 20 from Saamaan.pk.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile Price Pakistani Rupee June August Market All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offe ..

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offer its global members access to ..

3 seconds ago
 With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme ..

With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme sets its Eyes on the Next Mil ..

5 minutes ago
 President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

8 minutes ago
 Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted ..

Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted any backdoor in its products

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss prep ..

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss preparations for start of season a ..

12 minutes ago
 OIC Calls on all Afghan Parties to Uphold Interest ..

OIC Calls on all Afghan Parties to Uphold Interests of the Afghan People and Pro ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.