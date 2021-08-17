Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

TECNO Mobile Pakistan has started pre-booking for its premium smartphone device, Phantom X exclusively on Saamaan.pk

TECNO Mobile Pakistan has started pre-booking for its premium smartphone device, Phantom X exclusively on Saamaan.pk. All the customers who prebook the phone will get free Gimbal with it this offer will remain valid from 17th August till 20th August.



Phantom X will be launched exclusively on Saamaan.pk on 21st of August. It comes at a competitive price of PKR 69,999 with an aesthetically designed glass body, upgraded intelligent operations, advanced security systems, exceptional photography features, and much more with the HiOS 7.6.

These features make Phantom X highly stand out among competitors.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Pakistan shared his views

“Phantom X is TECNO’s first premium smartphone with a borderless design which launched globally in June.

After the immense appreciation worldwide, we now bring this phone for our customers in Pakistan. Phantom X will bring TECNO fans an opportunity to boost their style and technology gadgetry to a whole new level.

Equipped with the latest features, Phantom X is going to be a highly sought phone in the market soon.”

The phone has become the talk of the town with outstanding features at a remarkable flagship price range. So hurry and pre-book your device between August 17 and August 20 from Saamaan.pk.