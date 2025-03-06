TECNO, a renowned brand for pushing technological boundaries, is set to make waves at MWC Barcelona 2025 with the launch of TECNO Pocket Go—the industry’s first Windows AR gaming set

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) TECNO, a renowned brand for pushing technological boundaries, is set to make waves at MWC Barcelona 2025 with the launch of TECNO Pocket Go—the industry’s first Windows AR gaming set. This powerful yet lightweight device seamlessly combines AR glasses with a Windows gaming handheld, delivering an unparalleled immersive gaming experience with an advanced headset and the world's most compact AR Windows handheld.

Pocket Go’s cutting-edge Vision Track function seamlessly integrates head-tracking technology with Windows gaming, allowing the Pocket Windows Handheld and AR Pocket Vision to overcome the common limitations of bulky gaming handhelds and restricted AR glasses functionality. This innovation ensures users can enjoy high-quality gaming in a compact, portable form, delivering a 6D immersive experience right at their fingertips!

Pocket-Sized, Yet Power-Packed!

The AR Pocket Vision headset comes with a 0.71-inch Micro-OLED display, offering gamers a screen that feels like a massive 215-inch TV from just six meters away. With adjustable diopters up to 600°, it ensures clear, strain-free gaming for all users.

Meanwhile, the AR Pocket Windows Handheld is built for ultimate portability, 50% smaller and 30% lighter than standard gaming handhelds. Designed with ergonomics in mind, it offers effortless grip and precise control, perfect for gaming on the go.

Next-Level Performance with AMD Ryzen 7

At its core, Pocket Go is powered by AMD’s Ryzen™ 7 8840HS processor, offering 8 cores, 16 threads, and turbo speeds up to 5.1 GHz, setting a new standard as the first gaming Windows handheld equipped with a processor of this caliber. Its exceptional performance is further enhanced by a PC-Level Large Cooling Fan and three copper pipes, ensuring efficient heat dissipation and sustained performance of up to 35W.

With a 50Wh replaceable battery, gamers can enjoy an ultra-long battery life for an uninterrupted gaming experience.

Immersion Beyond the Screen

Pocket Go takes gaming immersion to the next level with both vision and touch:

Six-axis gyroscope for precise real-time head tracking

AI-enhanced data collection for accurate movement detection

N’BASS® acoustics convert sound into lifelike vibrations

X-axis linear motor & audio algorithm for real-time bass feedback

Hall Effect joysticks & triggers ensure precise, lag-free control

Together, the headset and handheld deliver a deeply immersive visual and tactile gaming experience.

More Than Just Gaming!

Beyond AR gaming, Pocket Go is enhanced by the TECNO Smart Box, a central hub for managing games and settings. More than just an AR gaming device, it doubles as a mobile workstation, seamlessly connecting with TECNO’s MEGA MINI M1, TECNO smartphones, and other smart devices. Whether gaming with the Pocket Windows Handheld or enjoying entertainment with the AR Pocket Vision, this powerful combo unlocks endless possibilities.

The upcoming TECNO Pocket Go showcases the expanding potential of AR technology, transporting users into an immersive 6D gaming wonderland and beyond.

Catch TECNO Pocket Go live at MWC Barcelona 2025! Experience how TECNO is redefining gaming and innovation at Booth 6B11, Hall 6, Fira Gran Via. Stay tuned for more updates on TECNO’s revolutionary tech!

TECNO also invites visitors to explore Pocket Go, alongside the futuristic Dynamic 1 robotic dog, cutting-edge concept materials, flagship smartphones, and AIoT devices.