UrduPoint.com

TECNO POVA 2 X PUBG Campus Championship To Start Soon

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:13 PM

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start soon

TECNO Mobile Pakistan is bringing an exciting activity for students nationwide with a POVA 2 x PUBG Competition

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021) TECNO Mobile Pakistan is bringing an exciting activity for students nationwide with a POVA 2 x PUBG Competition. The registrations are open now and the first match shall be held in Islamabad starting soon.
The list of universities was announced on TECNO’s social media accounts.

Starting from the capital, TECNO shall hold the first match in AIR University Islamabad on October 5, 2021. The registration process for Islamabad has started today. All students from Islamabad can get themselves registered using the link: https://tecnopakistan.com/register
The activity shall engage a lot of students for this interesting championship.

There will be 16 teams in each university with 4 members each. The winning team from each university will get a chance to participate in the grand finale event happening on November 20, 2021, and will have a chance to win new POVA 2 phones.


Keep the following rules and regulations in mind before registration:
1. Each team should have four players.
2. Participants of each Team have to qualify through the pool matches to receive their Game Hall Card.
3.

Individual entries or participants will not be entertained without their Team Captains.
4. Tablets and Emulators are strictly not allowed.
5. Hacking in-game is not allowed.
6. Only a whitelisted player is allowed according to the Tecno list.

Tecno will not accommodate any new player on runtime.
7. One player can join only one team at a time.
The scoring system shall remain the same as of PUBG Mobile official. For more details, you can check out TECNO’s official site and registration links.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Mobile Social Media Same SITE October November Event All From Hacking

Recent Stories

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

14 minutes ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

34 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

39 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

44 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

46 minutes ago

Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL due to ‘bio-bubble’ fatigue

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.