TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start soon

TECNO Mobile Pakistan is bringing an exciting activity for students nationwide with a POVA 2 x PUBG Competition

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021) TECNO Mobile Pakistan is bringing an exciting activity for students nationwide with a POVA 2 x PUBG Competition. The registrations are open now and the first match shall be held in Islamabad starting soon.

The list of universities was announced on TECNO’s social media accounts.

Starting from the capital, TECNO shall hold the first match in AIR University Islamabad on October 5, 2021. The registration process for Islamabad has started today. All students from Islamabad can get themselves registered using the link: https://tecnopakistan.com/register

The activity shall engage a lot of students for this interesting championship.

There will be 16 teams in each university with 4 members each. The winning team from each university will get a chance to participate in the grand finale event happening on November 20, 2021, and will have a chance to win new POVA 2 phones.



Keep the following rules and regulations in mind before registration:

1. Each team should have four players.

2. Participants of each Team have to qualify through the pool matches to receive their Game Hall Card.

3.

Individual entries or participants will not be entertained without their Team Captains.

4. Tablets and Emulators are strictly not allowed.

5. Hacking in-game is not allowed.

6. Only a whitelisted player is allowed according to the Tecno list.

Tecno will not accommodate any new player on runtime.

7. One player can join only one team at a time.

The scoring system shall remain the same as of PUBG Mobile official. For more details, you can check out TECNO’s official site and registration links.