TECNO POVA Neo Now Available In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 11:33 AM

TECNO POVA Neo now available in Pakistan

After the global success of the POVA series, TECNO launches another addition – POVA Neo

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th February, 2022) After the global success of the POVA series, TECNO launches another addition – POVA Neo. The phone is now available in Pakistan exclusively on Daraz for only PKR 20,850 instead of the original price of PKR 21,999.

The POVA series is TECNO’s exclusive performance series for an amazing gaming experience. The phones come with exceptional performance, battery, storage, and display features. This new POVA Neo phone comes with a massive 6000mAh battery with 18W Flash Charge, 6.82” HD+ Drop Display, and many more amazing features.

TECNO brings users a smooth experience with this new POVA Neo gaming device. The 6.82 inches display with the 6000mAh battery will allow users to play non-stop games without a lag and a real-time feel with its super HD screen. The 18W flash charging will keep the power supply system running for a long time and charge faster so that you don’t miss anything.

POVA Neo also gives great multitasking options. With a fast processor of G25 and a long-lasting 6000mAh battery, the phone won’t die even after hours of usage.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage provide enough space for heavy games and unlimited downloads while maintaining smooth performance. Moreover, it comes with many interesting features for gamers such as WeZone Game Library, ET Engine, and game space for gamers. The 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera just complete the package for a great performance phone.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, shared his views on the new launch,

“POVA Neo is our latest addition to the POVA gaming series. After immense global success, we bring this phone here for the youth, especially the young gamers. It has ample features to support a smooth game such as the Massive 6000mAh battery and the 6.8” HD+ Display in a very competitive budget as compared to others in the market.”

With such amazing features, the phone has already been a huge success globally. Fans are overjoyed with its launch in Pakistan that too for only PKR 21,999. If you want a discount and hurry up and get yours now from Daraz for only PKR 20,850 at https://bit.ly/3smGTn1

>