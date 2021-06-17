UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO Puts All Competitors To Dust With The Exceptional Features Of Camon 17

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:18 PM

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the exceptional features of Camon 17

The next-generation smartphone brand, TECNO has been launching some exceptional feature phones in Pakistan for years now

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th April, 2021) The next-generation smartphone brand, TECNO has been launching some exceptional feature phones in Pakistan for years now. With the new Camon 17 series, TECNO brings two new phones, Camon 17 Pro and Camon 17. The Camon 17 is TECNO’s mid-range phone with the latest hardware and software features at only PKR 24,999. The budget-friendly phone has immediately gained much popularity and is giving tough competition to others in the market with high end features and such an amazing price segment.
The Camon series is popular for its outstanding camera quality and photography features. The new Camon 17 comes equipped with a triple AI back camera system including the 48MP main camera, 8MP Wide-angle camera, and 2MP Bokeh camera with 2K video and 2K time-lapse video. So, you can capture clear videos for making memories, video-chatting, and even vlogging. Along with these, the phone has a 16MP Selfie camera and supports TECNO’s exclusive TAIVOS technology. This, combined with the Super Night Portrait Algorithm enables clear and bright pictures even at night and low light environments.

In addition to these remarkable camera features, this pocket-friendly phone comes with MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor which supports Octa-core CPU with HyperEngine along with Smart load regulation engine and Web optimization engine. This powerful processor paired with a 5000mAh battery and 90Hz refresh rate make it perfect for smooth and uninterrupted browsing and gaming. When downloading apps you won’t need to worry about storage shortage because the Camon 17 has an amazing storage capacity of 128GB ROM with a massive 6GB RAM.
Along with these upgraded software features, the phone has first-rate hardware features as well. The phone’s rear camera design and sleek body made out of organic glass gives it a professional look. With three different color options including Frost Silver, Deep Sea Blue, and Tranquil Green, there is something for everyone.
So, no need to wait around anymore! The phone is out in online and offline markets for only PKR 24,999. So what are you waiting for? Hurry and get your new device today!

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Technology Price Pakistani Rupee Silver Market

Recent Stories

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

21 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

21 minutes ago

AED5 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

21 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

21 minutes ago

Federal Urdu University displays name of successfu ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.