TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the exceptional features of Camon 17

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th April, 2021) The next-generation smartphone brand, TECNO has been launching some exceptional feature phones in Pakistan for years now. With the new Camon 17 series, TECNO brings two new phones, Camon 17 Pro and Camon 17. The Camon 17 is TECNO’s mid-range phone with the latest hardware and software features at only PKR 24,999. The budget-friendly phone has immediately gained much popularity and is giving tough competition to others in the market with high end features and such an amazing price segment.

The Camon series is popular for its outstanding camera quality and photography features. The new Camon 17 comes equipped with a triple AI back camera system including the 48MP main camera, 8MP Wide-angle camera, and 2MP Bokeh camera with 2K video and 2K time-lapse video. So, you can capture clear videos for making memories, video-chatting, and even vlogging. Along with these, the phone has a 16MP Selfie camera and supports TECNO’s exclusive TAIVOS technology. This, combined with the Super Night Portrait Algorithm enables clear and bright pictures even at night and low light environments.

In addition to these remarkable camera features, this pocket-friendly phone comes with MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor which supports Octa-core CPU with HyperEngine along with Smart load regulation engine and Web optimization engine. This powerful processor paired with a 5000mAh battery and 90Hz refresh rate make it perfect for smooth and uninterrupted browsing and gaming. When downloading apps you won’t need to worry about storage shortage because the Camon 17 has an amazing storage capacity of 128GB ROM with a massive 6GB RAM.

Along with these upgraded software features, the phone has first-rate hardware features as well. The phone’s rear camera design and sleek body made out of organic glass gives it a professional look. With three different color options including Frost Silver, Deep Sea Blue, and Tranquil Green, there is something for everyone.

So, no need to wait around anymore! The phone is out in online and offline markets for only PKR 24,999. So what are you waiting for? Hurry and get your new device today!