TECNO “REAL HERO” Spark 6 with Heroic theme is expected to launch on a TV channel

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020) The leading smartphone brand TECNO Mobile is all set to unveil its premium phone Spark 6 in a grand virtual launch event. Finally, TECNO has revealed 21st September as the expected launch date of the all-new Spark 6. The most awaited launch will go live, at 7:00 PM on TECNO’s official Facebook page @TecnoMobilePakistan.

The news of the Spark 6 launch spread like a fire and met with a tremendous response on all social media platforms. It is anticipated to be the most exclusive launch of the year, not just because it is a premium phone but because the event is coupled by the premier release of TECNO sponsored action movie 'Real Hero’ from the same platform.

TECNO with its habit of driving the trends has once again caught everyone surprised by choosing the BOL game show, the most popular show in Pakistan for the official launch of Spark 6 and ‘Real Hero’ premier release.

No other tech brand in Pakistan other than TECNO has ever come up with such a unique idea of sponsoring an action short film.

The versatile Ali Zafar is not only the main lead of Real Hero but also the ambassador of the all-new Spark 6. The icing on the top TECNO has taken a veteran director of the Pakistani film industry Asad-ul Haq for this project.

TECNO’s General Manager, Creek ma shared his thoughts on this blissful moment,

"TECNO is thrilled about the Spark 6 launch and its collab with the top media stars to produce Pakistan’s first-ever action short film, “Real Hero”. This venture will enable TECNO to explore new avenues, reach more customers, and brightens our prospects of growth in Pakistan.”

After the successful virtual launch event of TECNO’s flagship phone Camon15, this is going to be the second grand online smartphone launch for the brand. So TECNO fans set your reminders and get ready to witness the grand launch event of the year, yet again.