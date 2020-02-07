UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO Real-time Cricket Challenge Hits Karachi University Grounds

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

TECNO Real-time Cricket Challenge Hits Karachi University Grounds

TECNOCricket Superstar Challenge arrived in NED University Karachi on 7th February that was led by Former Cricketer Younis Khan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020) TECNOCricket Superstar Challenge arrived in NED University Karachi on 7th February that was led by Former Cricketer Younis Khan.The real-time challenge overtook the University grounds and students were all boosted up by the presence of Younis Khan. Challenge hype was so high which was attended by Media personnel.
The activity gave a chance to students to experience a momentous relief out of their hectic routine. Upon conducting a successful event TECNO’s General Manager, Creek Ma, said that “Bringing electrifying campaigns is the brand’s signature style. TECNO with its recently launched real time cricket challenge is once again looking forward to ample maximum participation and promised to bring quality services and campaigns for our valuable consumers.

Pakistan team’s former Captain and Sitara-e-Imtiaz recipientYounis Khan was the Captain of all three formats of cricket and is coaching Pakistani team at present. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsman in test cricket and holds the record for the most centuries scored by a Pakistani in Test cricket history.

The cricket ambience was highly appreciated by University students and they actively participated in all the challenges such as ‘Hit Your Aim’,‘60 sec challenge’, ‘Spin & Win’. Winners got exciting gift hampers and the grand Prize was Camon 12 Air.

Younis Khan was quite happy by maximum participation of university students and enjoyed playing cricket oriented games for hours. He was overwhelmed by activity response and appreciated that TECNO is the only brand to promote cricket game to masses.

TECNO has proved its legacy of promoting Pakistan’s favorite sport with its leading Cricket Superstar Activity. The campaign’s next destination will be Lahore. So,get ready for the next Surprise!

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Younis Khan February Media Event All

Recent Stories

IMF conditions shouldn’t be allowed to become a ..

17 minutes ago

Closing Ceremony Of 3Rd Pakistan Navy Internationa ..

25 minutes ago

FNC to participate in APU emergency meeting

26 minutes ago

UVAS inks MoU withlaw centre

29 minutes ago

Chinese Researchers Identify Pangolin as Possible ..

22 minutes ago

German envoy visits industrial units in Sialkot

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.