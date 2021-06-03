UrduPoint.com
TECNO Reveals Superhero Chris Evans As Brand Ambassador For The New Camon 17 Series

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:16 AM

TECNO reveals superhero Chris Evans as brand ambassador for the new Camon 17 series

TECNO has announced everyone’s favorite superhero, the globally famed, Chris Evans as the brand ambassador for the upcoming Camon 17 series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd April, 2021) TECNO has announced everyone’s favorite superhero, the globally famed, Chris Evans as the brand ambassador for the upcoming Camon 17 series. The phone will be launching in Pakistan very soon while social media is already on fire with the news.
Chris Evans is an internationally celebrated American actor, best known for his superhero roles. Evans has a global influence with millions of fans around the world. With a huge fan following, high expectations are attached to this new collaboration between TECNO and Evans.


Camon is TECNO’s famous photography and one of the most premium series so far. With the best features in both hardware and software, TECNO aims to bring customer satisfaction and a prime user experience.
Social media is already abuzz with excited fans on the superhero ambassador. The new Camon 17 series is presumed to break all records and set a new benchmark in the Pakistani market. So get ready for an innovative experience with this new Camon phone, coming your way very soon!

