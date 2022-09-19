TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm Slimmest Bezel in Pakistan

TECNO is about to add another superstar Camon 19 Pro to their camera-famous Camon series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022) TECNO is about to add another superstar Camon 19 Pro to their camera-famous Camon series. This new addition aims to supersede the available competition in the market. Camon 19 Pro is set to unveil industry-leading technology, high-tech cameras, and premium design applauded by the global market. Camon 19 Pro is expected to have two variants: Camon 19 Pro and Camon 19 Pro Mondrian.

The Pro addition to Camon 19 series is ready to trump the competition in the smartphone camera market. The smartphones in this series feature a 64MP Super Night Camera equipped with RGBW technology (G+P) - co-developed with Samsung, a 50MP Portrait camera with a 2X optical zoom lens, and a 32MP bright light front camera. Camon 19 Pro series offers the industry`s slimmest bezels of 0.98mm.

The Mondrian variant with Sunlight Drawing Technology is the first ever color-changing device in Pakistan, taking the design to another level.

The geometric abstract art implanted within the phone`s back is a design innovation never seen before in Pakistan. Additionally, the Pro variant has a dazzling back shell coated with 200 million star-like particles inspired by the Milky Way Galaxy, which gives a mesmerizing look to the back; it comes in two colors: Eco Black and Polar Blue.

The market has many expectations from the TECNO Camon series based on its high-tech camera features. The unique design of the Camon 19 series has already made its international debut with multiple awards. User reviews would unfold more as the phone is released in Pakistan in mid-September.