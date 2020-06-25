UrduPoint.com
TECNO Spark 4, A Popular Smartphone Now At Anamazing Discounted Price

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:05 PM

TECNO, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand is back again with another exciting discount offer for its valuable customers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020) TECNO, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand is back again with another exciting discount offer for its valuable customers. Now TECNO consumers can get their hands-onSpark 4 lite at an unbelievably discounted price of PKR 13,499 only. This massive discount can be avail at both online and offline purchase.

TECNO Spark 4 lite is one of the most popular smartphones from spark series and still in vogue. This model is equipped with a big 6.52" HD+ Waterdrop notch display which provides a cinema-quality experience. It is equipped with 4G LTE technology and a spacious memory of 32GB ROM and 2GB RAM. Moreover, it is equipped with advanced security features like a smart fingerprint. All these amazing features and generous discount gives TECNO consumers a reason to celebrate.

On this initiative, TECNO General Manager Creek ma shared his views,

“TECNO phones are increasingly getting popular among Pakistani smartphone consumers. TECNO as a brand feels pride to always meet customer’s expectations. TECNO has a promising future with a pledge to come up with more offers to facilitate its customers at large.”

After the overwhelming response and record-breaking sale of TECNO Spark 5 pro and other smartphones from the Spark series, TECNO manufacturers are encouraged to come up with more such offers. So if you haven't bought your Spark 4 lite yet then hurry up and don’t miss a chance to grab this amazing opportunity.

