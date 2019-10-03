UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO SPARK 4 Trending On Twitter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:50 PM

TECNO SPARK 4 Trending On Twitter

TECNO has recently released Spark 4 in Pakistan, The Spark 4 is a successor and an upgraded version of Spark Go

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd October, 2019) TECNO has recently released Spark 4 in Pakistan. The Spark 4 is a successor and an upgraded version of Spark Go. With their back to back launches TECNO has attained a highest level of popularity and success in the smartphone industry.
The response of Spark 4 is been incredible on social media platforms. Tecno Spark 4 is trending twitter as it hits online with hashtags of #Spark4 #TecnoMobilePakistan.

In within a short time massive social sharing is being circulating on twitter of Spark 4! TECNO fans are excited and cannot stop talking about this remarkable budget friendly smartphone.

The released teaser shows that phone’s features a bigger screen, more storage, triple rear camera and a powerful battery that promises superior performance.

With past record breaking sales of SPARK GO it is predicted that Spark 4 will achieve the same heights of accomplishment.

Spark 4 is also available at Daraz for online purchase, with a great opportunity to get a free gift box with order of SPARK 4

Moreover it is rumored that another smartphone Camon 12 Air is on its way to launch which is also believed to be a hit phone with no other competitor in the market. It is believed that TECNO with producing such great smartphones with great specs and incredible prices it is going to dominate the smartphone market in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget Social Media Twitter Same Superior Market Industry

Recent Stories

Holland,Ireland to host Pakistan before WTC series ..

3 minutes ago

Ovchinin, Hague, Al Mansoori Return From ISS Aboar ..

3 minutes ago

12 hill torrents of D G Khan has potential to gene ..

3 minutes ago

Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Defenc ..

3 minutes ago

First Pak woman cricketer Nida to feature in a for ..

1 hour ago

93 pc work of Qila Saifullah-Loralai Highway widen ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.