TECNO Spark 4’s Upgraded Version Spark 5 Soon to Launch in Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:11 PM

As per recently gathered reports, premier mobile phone brand TECNO is soon going to launch a new addition in its Spark series known as Spark 5

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020) As per recently gathered reports, premier mobile phone brand TECNO is soon going to launch a new addition in its Spark series known as Spark 5. This new addition in the Spark family is an upgraded version of Spark 4.The news divulge that the new series is expected to come in twoadvanced versions, equipped with high definition camera, spacious memory and a long-lasting mobile battery.

The standard Spark 5 is expected to come with4GB RAM + 64GB ROMfor Rs.19,499 and the premium Spark 5 is expected to consist of4GB RAM + 128GB ROMfor Rs.21,499. Early images revealed on the TECNO’s official site show that the series is equipped withfive camera lenses;13-megapixel AI Quad on the back and 8-megapixelon front display.

TECNO Spark 5 is going to be launched due to immense positive feedback by the customers on Spark 4. This series is presumed to give splendidcamera resultswith its unprecedented6.6-inch dot-in-display, powerful mobile performance with 5,000 mAh battery and spacious32 GB + 2GB phone memory.

The information available online also reveals that Spark 5 will enable HighOS v6.0 features built on Android Q.

The upcoming Spark 5 is recommended for photography enthusiasts as it is equipped with upgraded AI Camera3.0and AI Scene Detectionalgorithm. Its advanced camera performanceallotted withquadruplet rear-camera flash and duplet front camera flash, would elevate the entire photography experience of the users.

Technology experts have anticipated that Spark 5 would outrank its predecessors Spark Go and Spark 4 due to its high-versatility, advanced features and an affordable price.Maintaining the brand’s essence of “Expect More,” TECNO has once again surprised its consumers with its five-camera array smartphone innovation; providing them with the ultimate photography experience and an outstandingperformance.

Are you excited about TECNO’s upcoming SPARK 5 series? To know more about its advancedspecifications, stay tuned with TECNO.

