Tecno Spark Go makes record breaking sales on the first day of its release!

Following its release online on Daraz.pk, TECNO Spark Go made immaculate sales on its first day of release

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019) Following its release online on Daraz.pk, TECNO Spark Go made immaculate sales on its first day of release. The Spark Go was released online at a price of just Rs 12,999.

In under 3 minutes of its release, 1000 #SparkGo phones were sold out on Daraz.pk! The response of people to the launch of this phone has been absolutely overwhelming.

TECNO Spark Go comes with fantastic features at an amazing price of just Rs 12,999.

The phone comes with 16GB internal storage and 2GB RAM and is 4G enabled, giving lightning fast mobile data speeds without disturbance or lag. The smartphone also has a Drop Notch Display which follows the current smartphone design trend, giving a stunning display.



Spark Go has a fast and reliable Facial Unlock feature which is faster than the typical PIN code or Pattern. It has a 3000mAh powerful battery that retains power longer than other phones in this price range, giving the Spark Go the upper hand.



Regarding Spark Go, TECNO Mobile’s General Manager Stephen Ha had the following to say about the phone; “Product quality and customer satisfaction are TECNO’s two biggest goals.

This device is a very versatile smartphone, packed with brilliant features at an incredible price. Given such specifications, this phone will most definitely appeal to the youth of Pakistan as it gives the users what they ask for”

So wait no further, avail thisoffer and purchase Spark Go from Daraz.pk at an astonishing price of just Rs 12,999! Starting form 16-21stAugust, Daraz is providing a 50% discount along with gift box on the first 10 Spark Go mobiles sold at 2:00PM and 8:00PM.

The phone will be available for sale offline from the 21st of August all across Pakistan.