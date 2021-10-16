UrduPoint.com

TECNO Successfully Completes Islamabad Matches For The PUBG Campus Championship

Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:25 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021) TECNO PUBG Mobile Championship successfully ends in Islamabad. TECNO went through four top Universities of the capital and held competitions and the winners will now compete in the Grand Finale in Lahore on November 20, 2021. Next destination for TECNO PUBG campus will be Lahore.!
Social media was on fire as soon as the list of universities was announced on TECNO’s social media accounts. Starting from the AIR University, TECNO went to Abasyn University, COMSATS University, and Iqra University in Islamabad. The activities engaged a lot of students for this interesting championship. The fun part is that there was also a special Concert of “21 The Band” live at COMSATS University.

Dozens of teams participated in each university comprising four members each. In Air University 69 teams participated in total and Team Clown Won the final round, whereas, Naughty or What Team won among the 81 Teams in Abasyn University Islamabad.

A total of 180 teams took part from COMSATS University, and Deadly Demons won the winning title, and Team Fearless Guild from Iqra won among the 139 teams and have qualified for the Grand Finale in Lahore.

Apart from the PUBG Mobile matches, special Battery Challenges were also conducted in each university.. At Air University total 20 students participated and first 5 winners got PKR 2,000 as cash prize. At Abasyn University total 20 Students participated in battery challenge, out of which 8 students won cash price of PKR 6,000 and 6 students got to PKR 5,000. In Comsats University total 13 students participated out of which 12 students won PKR 10,000.
Moreover, TECNO also distributed the discounted vouchers among the university students. The voucher holders can redeem their discounts for buying POVA 2 phone at Daraz.pk.. Also, do not forget to register yourselves for the upcoming matches in Lahore!

