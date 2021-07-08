TECNO successfully concludes the Khunjerab Pass Photowalk for Camon 17 Series

TECNO Mobile Pakistan has left all jaws dropped with the most exciting fan's activity of 2021 - the Photowalk to Khunjerab Pass. The registrations were going on for weeks after which chosen fans were taken on a five-day trip from Lahore to Khunjerab Pass

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021) TECNO Mobile Pakistan has left all jaws dropped with the most exciting fan's activity of 2021 - the Photowalk to Khunjerab Pass. The registrations were going on for weeks after which chosen fans were taken on a five-day trip from Lahore to Khunjerab Pass.

The Photowalk covered all famous places of Hunza including Khunjerab Pass, Altit Fort, Baltit Fort, Karimabad Market, Hussaini bridge, and Naltar Valley. Every participant of the activity enjoyed it thoroughly while capturing the natural beauty of Hunza with the new CAMON 17. The winner will be chosen based on the best-clicked pictures and the announcement will be made soon on social media.

CAMON is TECNO’s famous series for its photography technology. This Photowalk was done for the newly launched CAMON 17 series to let the fans get firsthand experience of the exceptional camera features. Previously, TECNO had done similar photo walks for CAMON 16 in the famous cities of Pakistan which gained a lot of appreciation from the fans.

Social media was all hyped up after the announcement of the event on TECNO social media platforms.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, shared his views. “These Photowalks organized by TECNO are a place for fans to get a firsthand experience of the outstanding camera technologies TECNO has developed over the years. The participants enjoyed interacting with the TECNO team directly and got to understand how we try our best to provide the customers with the most competitive technologies. We have done events like these before and will continue to do so for our fans to experience the latest in terms of design and technology.”

TECNO received an overwhelming response from fans and media for this interactive venture. Stay tuned to TECNO's social media pages for all updates regarding future activities and campaigns.