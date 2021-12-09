TECNO to bring three Global Leading Camera Technologies in 2022

The innovative brand, TECNO disclosed its future plans regarding camera technologies; discussed imaging technologies with industry experts, and shared recent company breakthroughs.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th December, 2021) The premium smartphone brand, TECNO recently disclosed its latest technologies and achievements regarding imaging technologies at Counterpoint’s webinar entitled “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk”. Industry experts and globally leading speakers addressed the webinar about mobile imaging technologies and developments made.

At the webinar, TECNO highlighted the advancements made by the brand in different complexion identification such as dark complexion imaging. TECNO has also worked on image and video stabilization, zoom and resolution of cameras – powered by technologies such as RGBW and G+P, Sensor-Shift, and Telescopic Lens.

Imaging Technology Innovation Trend

TECNO is Leading the Imaging Technology Innovation Trends globally. It believes that by Q1 2022 TECNO will have such advanced products in the market enabling users to get a professional studio-like feel with every capture. To enable users with distinctive camera traits, TECNO shall focus on larger sensor sizes, image and video stabilization, high-frequency anti-shaking capabilities, and continuous zoom.

Li Jiangtao, Senior Director of TECNO Imaging Product and Head of TAIVOS™ Lab, shared his views stating, “One of the reasons for TECNO’s success in the global emerging markets is the leading camera technology. With our brand spirit of ‘Stop at Nothing’, we at TECNO are continuously innovating our Image Technology to achieve breakthroughs in mobile imaging technologies. Moving onwards, TECNO will continue to strive for excellence in AI-enhanced algorithms and software, as well as hardware specifications, to deliver cutting-edge imaging performance.”

Moreover, TECNO shared several recent achievements in Mobile Camera Technology with the participants at the webinar and shared things that would be focused on by TECNO for the future.

Better light sensitivity:

The upcoming phones from TECNO in 2022 will be powered by a self-developed RGBW sub-pixel rendering algorithm that increases the light captured by the CMOS sensor by 60%. Thanks to the G+P (glass + plastic) lens technology, a 30% enhancement in Light intake will be seen that will result in an overall 200% increase in low-light imaging experience for the users.

First Android phone to integrate Sensor-Shift

TECNO plans to release its Sensor-Shift in 2022, making itself the first mobile phone brand in the Android system to do so. Sensor-Shift is an image stabilization technology that uses sensor movements instead of lens movements to compensate for vibrations. TECNO will reach 350% of the current level of control accuracy of Sensor-Shift with further algorithm optimization to enable users with studio-quality photos with more stability.

TECNO Sensor-Shift

Concept Phone with a telescopic lens in Q1 2022

TECNO plans to launches its first concept phone with a telescopic lens in Q1 2022. The telescopic lens supports a large aperture and continuous lossless zoom which will help consumers for better quality for telephotograph, as well as its multi-purpose functionality. Moreover, a compressed back focal length (BFL) design with motorized stretchable lenses will significantly reduce the thickness of the phone, integrating consumers’ demands for simple appearance and high performance.

TECNO Telescopic Lens

As a renowned industry, TECNO has made its name stand out in global emerging markets. The brand aims to empower consumers to express their lifestyles through imaging innovation. For more, follow TECNO on all official social media pages.