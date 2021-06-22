UrduPoint.com
TECNO To Delight All Fans With Another Photowalk To Hunza Valley

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:49 PM

TECNO set to embark on another journey with the fans through the upcoming Photowalk

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) TECNO set to embark on another journey with the fans through the upcoming Photowalk. This Photowalk has been announced for the newly launched Camon 17 Pro, the Clearest Selfie Phone.

The walk shall be held in Hunza Valley from June 28, 2021, till July 3, 2021. Registrations are open now for the fans through T-Spot.
As Camon is TECNO’s photography series, this is not the first Photowalk being held for the fans.

The last Photowalk was successfully held in January of this year for Camon 16 and covered the three major cities of Pakistan. The new Camon 17 Pro comes with the biggest Selfie Camera from TECNO of 48MP, making it the Clearest Selfie Camera.

This Camon 17 series shall keep up with the legacy of TECNO Photowalk.
Social media is all hyped up after the announcement of TECNO social media platforms, the fans are overjoyed with excitement.

TECNO is making it big this time, going from Lahore all the way to Khunjerab Pass, the mountain pass at the Pak-China border. All interested fans can register themselves on T-spot to be selected and need to fill this form.

https://forms.gle/qYuC7Myg9iS6tERd7
Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, expressed joy on this occasion. “This is a great opportunity for fans to have fun with friends and test their photography skills.

These Photowalks organized by TECNO are for their beloved fans to enjoy the exclusive photography tools we bring for them. You can take this as the long-awaited vacation time and do bring your Camon phones along to enjoy the ultimate photography experience.”

