TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of the Camon 17 series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th April, 2021) TECNO, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, has been making its way through the tech market at a rapid pace. The brand has been popular among the young generation for its budget-friendly smartphones with the best features. This year, they are ready to launch their latest Clearest Selfie Camera, Camon 17 series which includes the Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro. TECNO has announced to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of these phones.

The young fans are all excited over social media with the news of the Tech Talk Show. The Show will be live on TECNO’s official Facebook and YouTube channel on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 7.00 pm. Make sure to save the date as the show will be attended by the renowned Pakistani actor Fahad Sheikh, the beautiful Pakistani actress Hajra Yamin, internet sensation Rahim Pardesi, tech expert Bilal Munir and the celebrated fashion photographer Umair bin Nisar.

The Camon 17 Pro is anticipated to be the best photography phone TECNO has released so far. Expectations were raised for the upcoming series when everyone’s favorite superhero, Chris Evans, was announced as the global brand ambassador for this series.

The Camon 17 Pro comes with a 48MP Ultra-Clear Selfie camera paired with a storage of 128GB for unlimited pictures for selfie lovers. Along with that, for the first time, TECNO has included the Helio G95 Gaming Processor with a refresh rate of 90Hz for the ultimate gaming experience. So, mark your calendars because you won’t have to wait much longer to get your next-generation smartphone.

Pre-bookings have already opened for the Camon 17 on Daraz.pk from 5th to 10th June with exciting gifts and discount vouchers. The phone comes with an outstanding 48MP AI Triple Camera, 6GB+128GB storage, 5000mAh battery, and a high-resolution 6.6” display with a 90Hz refresh rate. So do not wait anymore and hurry to order your new device right away. Plus, do not forget to tune in to TECNO’s socials on 11th June for the live launch!